It’s been over two and a half years since we first saw Undone. The Amazon Prime Video original series released its first season in September 2019, and it was unlike anything we had ever seen on the service. Pegged as Amazon’s first original adult animated series and the first one to be created with rotoscoping, Undone received critical acclaim upon its release. Now, after the long wait, Amazon Prime Video is releasing Undone Season 2, with the promise of an even more mind-bending experience.

Undone follows the story of 28-year-old Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) who lives in San Antonio, Texas, and how her life changes after a car accident. After her near-death experience her concept of time is dramatically altered, and she discovers that she has the ability to move through time and space, almost like time travel. Alma tries to use this to learn more about her father’s death and get answers to her questions. In the process, she also starts to change as a person.

The psychological, mystical drama series is directed by Hisko Hulsing and co-created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, who also serve as executive producers on the show, along with Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and Tommy Pallotta.

Although made as an animated series, Undone delivers a complex and very intense narrative, making it an immersive show. If you like psychological drama, animation, or stories of self-discovery, this is a series that can offer all. So, if you haven’t watched the first season yet, this might be a good time to catch up on the eight episodes before the second season arrives.

Check out our handy guide on everything we know so far about the plot, cast, trailer, release date, and other details of Undone Season 2.

How Many Episodes are There in Undone Season 2?

Undone Season 2 has eight episodes, all of which will stream together on the day of the release, April 29, 2022.

Is There a Trailer for Undone Season 2?

If you want an idea of what to expect in Undone Season 2, the trailer will definitely give you the perfect picture.

The official trailer of Undone Season 2 was released at the WonderCon panel on April 2, 2022, and we can confidently say, it looks even more trippy and exciting than the first season. The trailer reveals that Alma is not the only one in the family with the ability to move through time and space as she learns that her sister, Becca, can also travel through time. Now, both of them try to visit their past and learn the secrets that could save their family. In short, the trailer is a kaleidoscope of surreal imagery and mysterious scenarios, with the sisters trying to make sense of their new experiences.

When Does Undone Season 2 Come Out?

Undone Season 2 releases globally, on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Who is in Undone Season 2?

Most of the ensemble cast of Undone Season 1 will be reprising their roles for Season 2 alongside new cast members. Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay, and Bob Odenkirk have all been confirmed to return for Season 2. The cast also includes, but is not limited to Kevin Bigley, Sheila Vand, Giorgie Luck Vasquez, Luna Marie Katich, Alma Martinez, Renee Victor, Holly Fain, and more.

Who are the Characters in Undone Season 2?

Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) – Alma is a 28-year-old Mexican-American woman living in San Antonio Texas. After a near-fatal car accident, she develops the special ability to bend and move through time and space and also spiritually connect with her dead father. In Season 1, Alma was in a relationship, and worked in a daycare, both of which she leaves behind and goes to Mexico for a spiritual reconnection with her dead father. Season 2 will see Alma learning and exploring more of her gift.

Becca Winograd-Diaz (Angelique Cabral) – Becca is Alma's younger sister. She is a lot different from Alma, and feels that her sister is always detached from the family. In Season 1, Becca was engaged to be married, but it ultimately falls apart in the season finale. While she thinks that Alma is losing her mind, Becca is concerned about her sister and goes after her to Mexico. In Season 2, we learn that Becca also develops the ability to travel through time.

Camila Diaz (Constance Marie) – Camila is Alma and Becca’s mother and Jacob’s widowed wife. From the first season, it’s clear that there’s a sense of mystery in Camila’s side of the family which has somehow affected Alma’s life.

Jacob Winograd (Bob Odenkirk) –Jacob is Alma and Becca’s father and Camila’s late husband. Jacob was a researcher and died mysteriously when his kids were young. All through Season 1, Jacob and Alma have spiritually connected, and he has helped Alma figure out how he died. In Season 2, Jacob would continue to help Alma in her search for the truth.

Siddharth Dhananjay as Sam, Kevin Bigley as Reed Hollingsworth, Sheila Vand as Farnaz, Giorgie Luck Vasquez as Young Becca, Luna Marie Katich as Young Alma, Alma Martinez as Rosario, Renee Victor as Abuelita Fabiola, Holly Fain as Geraldine are also among the cast-members returning for the sophomore season.

When is Undone Season 2 Set?

You wouldn't be wrong to say that the story of Undone is agnostic of time. The story bends time and space in a manner that calendars and clocks don't feel significant anymore. However, if one must put a timeline in place, Undone is set in present day, which means that when the show premiered in 2019, the story followed a contemporary timeline. Most of the second season will involve traveling back in time into Alma and Becca’s past, as well as their grandmother's. This means that even if the characters are living in the present, their minds would have traveled to different places at different times.

What is Undone Season 2 About?

Undone is the story of a young woman who survives a car crash which changes her perception of time and makes her reconnect with her dead father.

In the first season, Undone explores Alma coming to terms with her newfound ability, or what some would call a “gift”. She learns how to move back and forth between her spiritual experiences and reality. But what is real for her anyway? Alma starts to develop a new relationship with time and space and realizes that she can use this to find out more about her father’s death, which has always been a mystery to her.

In Season 2, as revealed in the trailer, Alma will go deeper into her mystical journey, which only keeps getting more and more surreal, but that's not holding her back. For one, Alma needs some semblance of why she has this ability in the first place.ow that Becca also has the power to traverse time, they could combine forces and do something bigger. With both sisters havin the gift, they can explore their family’s past and their own and learn more about themselves, which can help them emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. But will that help Alma solve her father’s death and give her some closure, is something that we’ll have to see in the upcoming second season of Undone.

Here's what the official synopsis of Undone Season 2 reads –

“Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her—until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.”

