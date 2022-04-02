It’s a great week for rotoscope animation fans! After Netflix released Richard Linklater’s latest movie that uses this technique, Prime Video unveiled at today’s WonderCon panel the official trailer for Season 2 of Undone — the first-ever TV series to use this style to tell a story. The trailer comes at the heels of a few clips that the streamer released back in early March at SXSW. The series follows a girl who starts to experience time differently after a car accident. She discovers she has time-travel-like abilities, and they can be used to find out the truth about her father’s death.

The trailer for the new season of Undone reveals a new bond formed between sisters Alma (Rosa Salazar) and Becca (Angelique Cabral), after both of them find out that the other has the ability to visit past memories. The sisters then join forces in order to unearth the truth about their family and discover answers to buried secrets.

Season 2 of Undone is also set to break its own time-traveling boundaries, as the sisters face a fog-like element that ends up throwing them in a different experience altogether. We can look forward to seeing portals, mysterious doors, and lots of abstract imagery and concepts that confirm the genre-bending status of the series.

Undone is directed by Hisko Hulsing (Cobain: Montage of Heck), who utilizes a variety of mediums, including oil painting on canvas, to render the backgrounds. A team of artists and painters from animation studio Submarine brings animation elements to life, while the rotoscoping elements are handled by Minnow Mountain, the same team that brought to life the Richard Linklater 2006 film A Scanner Darkly. Undone hails from creators Kate Purdy (Cougar Town) and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman).

Prime video premieres Season 2 of Undone on April 29.

From acclaimed creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) comes Undone, a half-hour, genre-bending animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar), a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral). After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) death. In Season Two, Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her—until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.

