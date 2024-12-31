A good prequel can illuminate and enhance the film that it is meant to precede, adding character development and context to fictional events audiences are well acquainted with. While some films tease rich backstories to their characters or vast worlds beyond their storylines that warrant further exploration, others are so fully formed in their depictions that returning to the well of their franchises often ends up running it dry.

Indeed, a bad prequel can retroactively ruin characters or sour a succeeding film by adding unnecessary details that can even contradict what was previously established. Regardless of their ultimate quality, some prequels just can't overcome the fact that they have no reason to exist. This list will discuss prequels that nobody asked for and were completely unnecessary, adding nothing but empty noise and, sometimes, even derailing their franchise for good.

10 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Directed by Ron Howard

Image via Lucasfilm

As a Star Wars movie, Solo ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack: certainly not the worst, but definitely not the best. It also wasn't the first prequel for the franchise: the prequel trilogy has gained some devoted defenders, who can easily argue that they were a necessary addition to the saga and their quality is not reflective of the anticipation fans had for them. Rogue One also told a prequel story that, while a little messy and also leaning too hard on fan service at times, was generally well received.

On the contrary, Solo has a tough time arguing for its existence, padding out its runtime with a lot of filler that amounts to very little consequence plot or character-wise and providing answers to questions no one was asking, like how Han got his surname. The issue at the heart of the film is that Han Solo as a character didn't require more backstory than what was already provided. Alden Ehrenreich is perfectly serviceable in the lead role but remains firmly in Harrison Ford's shadow. Even more egregious is that Solo throws the much better idea of a Lando Calrissian prequel in the audience's face while remaining shackled to Solo's less interesting story. Hopefully, the long-in-development Lando series can right this intergalactic wrong.

9 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

Technically, Prometheus was the first prequel in the Alien franchise (if one also ignores the Alien vs. Predator franchise, whose sole existence is explained by producers needing more drug money), but that film skates by thanks to distancing itself from the franchise and trying to tell a unique sci-fi story. It wasn't exactly an unqualified success, but it piqued interest enough to warrant another film. Alien: Covenant firmly establishes itself as both a Prometheus sequel and a prequel to Ridley Scott's original horror classic but manages to disappoint in every direction.

Instead of fully investigating the mystery at the heart of Prometheus, Alien: Covenant focuses on a new cast of supposedly intelligent space travelers who land on another mysterious planet, lured by the siren songs of John Denver. After the plot speed runs through an unsatisfactory resolution to the previous film, it then consigns itself to playing the hits of the franchise like a broken jukebox. None of the xenomorph's scenes, which are rendered in unconvincing CGI, have any of the visceral effects of the original film, and the additions to its complicated life cycle raise more headache-inducing questions rather than provide any insight. Alien: Covenant offers nothing new or interesting to the franchise, bursting the chest of a potential third film in the unfinished prequel trilogy.

8 'Exorcist: The Beginning' (2004)

Directed by Renny Harlin

Image Via Warner Bros.

The Exorcist franchise has seen a roller coaster's worth of ups and downs when it comes to quality. The original is one of the scariest horror movies of all time, and the most recent, The Exorcist: Believer, is one of the worst of the last quarter-century. Sandwiched between those two polar opposites is a little bit of good and a lot of bad. Exorcist: The Beginning is the latter. Trouble started for the prequel before it was even released, as original director Paul Schrader was removed from the project after turning in a cut of the film that was considered too slow and ponderous. Renny Harlin was brought in to direct massive reshoots and overhaul the entire movie into something faster and gorier.

Between the two distinctly different versions of the movie, neither can conjure a solid reason to exist. The plot follows Father Merrin, originally played by Max Von Sydow, with Stellan Skarsgård subbing in here as he consults on an archaeological dig in Kenya, and Satanic mischief ensues. Besides just going through the motions of what is expected of an Exorcist movie, the film doesn't add any depth to the character of Merrin or expand the world in any meaningful way. If the name of the lead character were changed, it would be easy to mistake the film as a poor Exorcist knockoff rather than an official prequel.

7 '300: Rise of an Empire' (2014)

Directed by Noam Murro

Image via Legendary Pictures

300 is an uneven film, but it was a huge hit and solidified Zack Snyder at the time as a director of muscular action movies that were also geek-friendly. It also, spoiler alert, ends with the titular 300 Spartan warriors dying in battle, which is a pretty definitive end to the story unless the person watching is a studio executive with cartoon dollar signs where their eyes should be. The prequel/sequel 300: Rise of an Empire tries to justify its existence by filling in the blanks around the original movie's storyline with a bunch of historical and historically inaccurate battles.

Other than Eva Green's scene-stealing performance, everything about the movie is a hollow retread. The stylized action scenes, which were a signature feature of 300, feel redundant and lifeless, and Rise of an Empire sorely lacks the charisma of a lead like Gerard Butler. Sullivan Stapleton has the requisite abs to play a warrior general, but his character is underwritten and has nothing significant to do but smolder and fight. The lack of enthusiasm was shared by audiences, who didn't show up for the belated sequel, though maybe enough time has passed that Zack Snyder will try to get another homoerotic, super-violent installment off the ground.

6 'Leatherface' (2017)

Directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury

Image via Lionsgate

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has the distinction of having two equally superfluous prequels within its franchise. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning was a prequel to the 2003 remake and rendered itself completely redundant by having basically the same plot but with the bonus of deflating all the tension since the audience already knew full well which members of the dreaded cannibal clan were going to live to see the credits. Leatherface is a prequel that exists in continuity with the original 1974 film and the 2013 sequel Texas Chainsaw 3D. The convoluted timelines are enough to trigger a Leatherface chainsaw-spinning freak out alone, and that's not including the prequel that was filmed and never released.

Leatherface makes the same mistake as Rob Zombie's Halloween remake by giving the audience an origin story of the slasher icon to try and add depth to the character. What both films failed to realize was that the simplicity and mystery of the characters were what helped make them so iconic in the first place. Leatherface tries to keep things interesting by changing the formula, making it more of a road movie instead of keeping the action confined to a slaughterhouse, but it still ends up being a succession of gory kills. The twist reveal regarding Leatherface's true identity also vastly changes the nature of the character, and not for the better.