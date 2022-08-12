Celebrity cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are nothing new, with countless films and TV shows featuring a generous sprinkling of star-studded Easter eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots that shows how Marvel is always able to provide its audiences with something new and unexpected every time.

These cameos can include the likes of MCU behind-the-scenes staff such as the Russo brothers, Jon Favreau, and James Gunn, as well celebrities that have no connection to the MCU and whose appearances offer comedic relief. Here are a few of the most unexpected cameos in the whole of the MCU, minus the legendary Stan Lee.

Miley Cyrus - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Only featured in a small cameo in the second instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the superstar singer and actress gives her voice to the robot Mainframe who acts as a leader to the Mainframe Ravager Clan and makes her appearance during the funeral of Yondu Udonta at the film's ending.

She only says one line: "I missed you guys so much!" but there's no doubt that Miley's inclusion was a nice surprise. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featured a range of celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Michelle Yeoh, and David Hasselhoff, making it one of the most star-studded cameo films in the entire MCU.

Matt Damon - Thor: Ragnarok

One of the most entertaining and unexpected celebrity cameos comes from the Taika Waititi-directed film, Thor: Ragnarok, which is considered by many to be the best Thor film in the entire franchise, comes pretty early on during a play reenactment of Loki's "death" where Loki is played by none other than Matt Damon.

The actor, who is mostly known for his role in The Bourne Identity franchise, was obviously unexpected in this MCU film but nonetheless well appreciated for his role and works as one of the best comedy moments in an already hilarious film.

Luke Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok

Speaking of Thor: Ragnarok, Luke Hemsworth makes a cameo appearance alongside Matt Damon in the play-within-a-film where he stars as Thor himself. Luke, who is the real-life younger brother of the actual Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth, makes for one of the best MCU celebrity appearances ever and acts as a delightful tongue-in-cheek joke for the two brothers.

His cameo, as well as Matt's, are sadly short-lived, even though fans would probably happily sit through an entire retelling of the Thor franchise with Matt and Luke reprising their fake roles. Sam Neill also makes his appearance as "Odin" alongside the two, wearing makeup and golden Asgardian fashion to properly look the part.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Black Widow

Black Widow helped to usher in Phase Four of the MCU, introducing audiences to new characters such as Black Widow's own sister Yelena (played by Florence Pugh) that have since been featured in other MCU films and TV shows. One of the most unexpected cameos, however, came from none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Seinfeld and Veep fame, who takes on the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the post-credits scene.

Valentina would inspire Yelena to seek revenge on none other than Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as she sees him as the reason for her sister's death. Julia's appearance helped to spark new questions about the new enemies and allies in the fourth phase of the MCU, and her electric energy as Valentina also made fans excited about her future role in other films and shows.

J.K. Simmons - Spiderman: Far From Home

After his legendary performance as J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, the question of who would play the larger-than-life news mogul was a hot topic, since J.K. Simmons' depiction would cast such a large shadow on anyone else who was brave enough to take up the role.

Fans were of course more than thrilled to see Simmons return to this role during the end-credits scene of Spiderman: Far From Home, which of course helped to fuel the hype of the blockbuster hit, Spiderman: No Way Home. He would then feature more heavily in the latter, who has been rebranded as a parody of misinformation kings like Alex Jones, showing a clear distinction between the news landscape of the early 2000s to now as well as his previous depiction of the character.

