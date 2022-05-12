In light of the MCU's ongoing expansion, the number of characters introduced has grown exponentially over the years. Despite this, not all of them get the spotlight they deserve, leaving a number of characters underexplored.

Stories like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers have backstories that explain a lot about who they are and the decisions they make. It only stands to reason that fleshing out some of their friends and foes could make for some major shakeups. Then again, some of these characters just plain deserve more screen time, and we're more than ready to hear more about them.

Thanos

Although Thanos (Josh Brolin) was one of the villains with the most catastrophic actions, his on-screen presence was limited to the storyline pertaining to obtaining the infinity stones. Although he briefly mentions the downfall of his home planet Titan, seeing just how that played out could have put some unanswered questions to rest.

In the film Eternals, the post-credit scene hinted at the addition of a new character - Eros (Harry Styles), the brother of Thanos. Although Eros shows signs of being a villain motivated by personal vengeance, seeing interactions between the brothers Thanos and Eros would have built up a lot of suspense, shedding light on his intentions.

Sam Wilson

Anthony Mackie made his first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Solider, where his role as Sam Wilson, better known as the Falcon, was limited to that of a secondary hero. Despite being dependable and strong-willed, there was little said as to who Sam Wilson is.

Upon his introduction, he shares how he was given an experimental military wingsuit, donning the persona of the Falcon till he quit shortly after his friend was killed in action. As one of the two main characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he took over as the new Captain America. As such, there are high expectations to discover who Sam Wilson is behind the shield and how he will deal with upcoming obstacles.

Valkyrie

Despite her limited time onscreen, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has already demonstrated character development when compared to her initial demeanor of drinking her sorrows away. She describes the years she has spent “in a haze, trying to forget [the] past” as the sole survivor. As Valkyrie and Loki duel, he utilizes his magical abilities to bring her face to face with her horrifying backstory, giving viewers a glimpse of the extent of the massacre of the Valkyrie.

As Thor strives for a journey of self-discovery, and Valkyrie reminds him of Asgard’s need for leadership, he officially names her the new ruler. At the prospect of being the new leader of the Asgardians, fans can expect a centralization of Valkyrie as she takes on a new role.

Drax

As a Guardian of the Galaxy, Drax (Dave Bautista) is characteristically headstrong and loyal. Although his involvement with Star-Lord was initially a plan to avenge the death of his wife and daughter at the hands of Thanos, he soon finds a new family with the Guardians. Drax’s role has always been limited to that of a sidekick whose on-screen presence lightens the mood.

However, there has been little exploration into his character development, as he remains just as impulsive and unrepressed from his first appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy where he summons Ronan without a second thought to singlehandedly take him down. Similarly, in Avengers: Infinity War, Drax tries to attack Thanos at the first sight. From his first to most recent appearance, Drax’s impulsivity has proven to be his downfall.

Mantis

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) was first seen at Ego’s side in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, helping ease his anxieties and discomforts to find slumber. Despite having telepathic abilities, her powers have been used relatively sparingly, to subside the strengths of the villains being fought. Her friendship with Drax was seen when he reassures her of his trust in her.

Despite being both powerful and helpful, there is little said as to how Mantis got her telepathic powers. There has also been little to no mention of Mantis’ family before she started working for Ego. Although it is entirely possible that she doesn’t remember or know, there has been little initiative to explore an individual storyline.

War Machine

James Rhodes, or “Rhodey” (Don Cheadle)’s character was first seen in Iron Man as an army officer in the Air Force and a close friend to Tony Stark. Although Rhodey’s personal life hasn’t been touched in the films, his professional career has been a topic of interest with little exploration.

Although the transition from War Machine to Iron Patriot shed more light on what it is like to be a superhero within a governing system, likely similar to that of the events of Captain America: Civil War, it would have been interesting for viewers to witness the day-to-day implications and politics of being a superhero with a boss.

Nebula

Although Nebula (Karen Gillian) was introduced as a loyal daughter and assassin of Thanos, it is slowly revealed that she resents Thanos for torturing her despite her failed attempts to please him. Similarly, she grew to resent Gamora for treating her like a competitor and not a sister.

As they reconciled, Nebula opens herself to forming alliances with not only the Guardians of the Galaxy but eventually the Avengers. When comparing her first and most recent appearance, Nebula’s range of emotions has grown beyond anger. As her character transitioned from dark and mysterious into the light, viewers would love to see how her selflessness would impact her continued work to protect others.

Okoye

Image via Marvel Studios

As the head of Wakanda’s armed forces and intelligence, Okoye (Danai Gurira) appeared to be fiercely strong-willed and unwaveringly trustworthy from her first appearance in Black Panther. Her loyalty to Wakanda prevails over her love for W’Kabi as she fiercely declares she would kill him for her country “without question.”

Okoye is a visual embodiment of women's empowerment due to her strong personality. However, it would be an interesting turn of events to see a storyline pertaining to Okoye, where the conflict she faces is internal.

Maria Hill

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is well known for being extremely loyal to SHIELD, especially Nick Fury as played a key role in both the Avengers Initiative and helping Fury fake his death. As a professional, she is flawlessly efficient.

However, Maria Hill has yet to say or do anything but be in second in command to Nick Fury. As a second in command capacity, it is fair to justify her dedication, but she has yet to act single-handedly. Bearing in mind SHEILD’s collapse it’s possible for viewers to see Maria Hill take a more of a hands-on role.

Wong

Image via Marvel

Wong (Benedict Wong) was first introduced in Doctor Strange as he helped Stephen achieve his full potential as a sorcerer. As a Master of the Mystic Arts, Wong appears to be both unflinchingly serious and stern. Although he was initially hostile, he warms up to Strange, eventually becoming his closest friend.

In Doctor Strange’s absence during the Blip, Wong took over as the Sorcerer Supreme. Fans are expecting Wong to take on an individual storyline in Doctor Strange 2, as he is currently in leadership over the Masters of the Mystic Arts, possibly needing to make some individual decisions affecting the overarching storyline.

Heimdall

Heimdall (Idris Elba) possessed supernatural abilities as the gatekeeper of the Realms. Hemidall has often been deemed a hero due to his decisive nature. He would not hesitate to make decisions in the best interest of protecting the realms as he sees fit even if it means treason against his oath or king’s orders.

However, there was little said as to who Heimdall is or how he became the all-seeing and all-hearing guard of the Nine Realms. Despite being one of Thor’s best friends, Heimdall didn't have much of an individual storyline, pertaining to how he acquired his abilities or internally struggled with the turmoil in Asgard.

