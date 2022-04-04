Directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal), the erotic thriller, Unfaithful, is one of the most poetic, authentic, and devastating contemporary films about an extramarital affair. The story follows a couple living in the suburbs of Manhattan, Connie Sumner (Diane Lane) and her husband, Edward Sumner (Richard Gere), with their young son, Charlie Sumner (Erik Per Sullivan). There is no overt tension in the marriage, but in studying the complexities of personal gratifications and eros, Lyne understands it is within these contexts, appearing unabridged and seamless, where a story finds its depth.

Connie’s lover is Paul Martel (Olivier Martinez), represented by mostly torso in the film’s promotional poster. Paul is a bookseller in downtown Manhattan, whom Connie meets when they run into each other on a sidewalk during a windstorm. She goes up to his apartment to clean her wounds, then leaves, but their chemistry is immediate. The affair starts shortly after this, following a phone call. Connie calls Paul from Grand Central Station, symbolizing a place of decision between going home or to her would-be lover's apartment. Her pretense is buying a bottle of wine to thank him for helping her, her husband’s idea. When he suggests she come for coffee, she hesitates before agreeing. This is a master class moment in writing, acting, and directing due to Connie and Paul's vulnerabilities, simultaneously, unwaveringly, bold and insecure. Connie goes from 0 (ultimate fidelity) to 100 (I’ll come for coffee) in seconds.

'Unfaithful' Puts Diane Lane's Connie Center Stage

Image via 20th Century Fox

Unfaithful prioritizes Connie’s POV, so we are firmly engaged in her experience of the affair from its beginning to its end. “God, I hope I get tired of you,” she says to Paul, after a friend points out affairs always end up disastrously. She says this as Paul takes off her heels in his bedroom, after they've just had in the brasserie next door to his apartment. The most moving image in Unfaithful is one that repeats, each time distinct: the camera opening over Connie’s expressive face as she bows in and out of arousal and conflict with the dexterity of a dancer.

Her facial expressions pull in more pathos than the scenes in which we are asked to consider Edward and Paul's experiences, Edward as the betrayed husband for whom Connie is the love of his life, and Paul as the young, naive lover who also has developing feelings for Connie. Lyne leaves no doubt that this is Connie’s story. We feel her while she experiences this lust cracking open her life. We have space to evaluate Connie’s decisions, served by the sensitive, full framings of Edward and Paul's parts in the story. But their stories are not prioritized. Lyne shows us the painful conversations between Connie and Edward after her affair ends and the range of Edward's emotional and physical response as he grapples with it. Paul shows up one hundred percent in his scenes, wading through his own nuances of desire and discernment, as the affair plays out.

So, the story is Connie’s, and what is the story? Of loss and confusion, discovery and gain, loss again, so maybe, loss, inevitably. Unfaithful shows the importance of establishing clear agency in story. Especially for cinema, centralizing identities and interplays of deception with this much clarity is crucial, so we can follow the rabbit hole of adultery in as cognitive a way as aesthetically possible.

'Unfaithful' Uses Distinct Visual Imagery to Tell Its Story

Image via 20th Century Studios

In a tour de force scene that excels as a model of what the flashback sequence can do at its brilliantly sedative, incisive best, Lyne films Connie and Paul's first time having sex as it comes through Connie’s mind and memory, while she rides the Metro North train back home. She touches her face, caressing it, covering it, tears releasing, reliving her sexual sensations, a sadness there, an awareness of the betrayal, all of which, at this point, come through for Connie in full feeling, not cerebral reckoning. This scene reinforces the affair experience as one driven by Connie.

The sex scene is extraordinary in its beauty and vulnerability. There is the softly lit framing of Connie’s quivering stomach as Paul touches her, his hands moving like a sculptor's as they wind around. Connie has never felt like this before, it is clear. In fact, the realism, nearly always without scoring, is the impact of Connie and Paul’s scenes in their affair, injecting us into the intimacy of the scene. The mise-en-scene of the film, set decoration by Susan Bode, dives effortlessly, nakedly, from the boxy cut, bright white kitchen cabinets and beige bland rugs of the Sumner house into the musky, steely, logophile romanticism of Paul’s book-filled apartment, the city light hovering in, making his place all the more like a dream to Connie. We feel what Connie feels: escape, euphoria, and the feral insecurity of both. Taking us into Connie's heart and mind is what helps make this an erotic thriller for the ages, and why, decades after its release, it's still one of the best.

‘Unfaithful’ Stands Out From Other Erotic Thrillers

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The erotic thriller genre is filled with some really great gems such as Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, but Unfaithful noticeably stands out from both of those in how it portrays its characters, mainly its leading lady. Constance isn’t made out to be a bad person. She isn’t having the affair out of spite or a lack of love for her husband. She just found herself caught up in the attention and the desire for affection, it was never malicious. We see this when she’s reminiscing on the train about having sex with Paul. We can see that she’s giddy while remembering how he touched her, but we can also see the guilt peeking through as tears slip down her cheeks. She’s so happy because she feels as though a long neglected part of her has been awakened, yet she feels so guilty for having been unfaithful to her husband and breaking her vows to him. This is what Unfaithful does best — never painting Constance as a villain, veering away from a path most erotic thrillers would take. Instead it allows you to sympathize with her, even though her actions aren’t the most morally right.

Upon Unfaithful’s release, critics praised Diane Lane’s performance specifically, with many calling the role one of the best performances of her career and specifically citing the train scene as reference. Roger Ebert (who gave the film an impressive 3 out of 4 stars) praised Unfaithful’s plot for forgoing the usual erotic thriller path, saying: “Instead of pumping up the plot with recycled manufactured thrills, it’s content to contemplate two reasonably sane adults who get themselves into an almost insoluble dilemma.” That’s what makes Unfaithful stand out. Every time you think you know where it’s going, or what it’s about, it throws you a curveball you don’t see coming. At the end of the day, it’s still an erotic thriller, and as a result, the usual twists we can expect to see are present, but at its core, Unfaithful is a surprisingly grounded and character-driven deep dive into the inner psyche of a very confused and complex woman.

