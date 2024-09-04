Known for steaming up the screen in titles like American Gigolo and The Mothman Prophecies, Richard Gere sits in the passenger seat and lets Diane Lane’s sex appeal shine in 2002’s, Unfaithful. While we’ve had plenty of movies where men cross the line and cheat on their partners, getting every party involved in what always becomes a dangerous situation, the Adrian Lyne-helmed production flipped the script and let an “older” woman fall for a younger man. Featuring Olivier Martinez (S.W.A.T.) as Lane’s sexy side piece, the film is a fun bit of early aughts cinema that will arrive on Paramount+ this month.

Based on Claude Chabrol’s French film, The Unfaithful Wife, the movie focuses on Edward (Gere) and Connie Sumner (Lane), a married couple with a young son who live an affluent life in upstate New York. While down in SoHo for a day of shopping, the most unbelievable gust of wind to ever blow across a theater screen does its thing and knocks Connie into the arms of a handsome stranger. We come to find out that the stranger’s name is Paul (Martinez), who invites an embarrassed Connie up to his place to clean and ice her wounds. The sexual tension between the pair is tense from the start and, although she tries to stop, Connie just can’t seem to help herself and eventually begins an affair with Paul. There’s just one problem - Edward quickly figures out what’s going on behind his back and soon, the adultering parties face his wrath.

The Other Names Involved With ‘Unfaithful’

Close

Filling out the movie’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Erik Per Sullivan (Malcolm in the Middle), Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos) and Chad Lowe (Pretty Little Liars). It was never a surprise to anyone keen about Lyne’s background that the filmmaker chose to move forward as the director for Unfaithful. Before that, he kept things steamy and sensual with films like 9 ½ Weeks, Indecent Proposal, and the king of all erotic thrillers, 1987’s Fatal Attraction. After taking a 20-year hiatus following the release of Unfaithful, Lyne returned to filmmaking with none other than an erotic thriller through 2022’s Deep Water.

Lane was, by a longshot, considered to be the standout performer in the twisted erotic thriller, with the actress landing a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Academy Award nomination for her work. With 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, Unfaithful remains to be a hit or miss with audiences and critics alike.

Check out Gere and Lane’s seductive thriller on Paramount+ now.