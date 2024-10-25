Trilogies are often the gold standard of franchise filmmaking, as there is nothing quite like having a great story with a beginning, middle, and end. The trilogies that are heralded as some of the best of all time, such as the original Star Wars series or The Lord of the Rings, are noteworthy because every single installment is fantastic; other trilogies, such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and The Godfather, were let down by a disappointing third entry.

Then there are those trilogies that were simply never completed, as there was not enough enthusiasm to rescue the next entries out of development hell. While some fans may enjoy watching the first two entries, they will have to sit with the very disappointing reality that the story being told will never be finished. These are the most notorious unfinished movie trilogies, whose place in Hollywood infamy is all but cemented.

10 The Amazing Spider-Man Trilogy

First two movies: ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were an attempt by Sony Pictures to reboot the Spider-Man franchise after a fourth installment of Rami’s series involving Tobey Maguire was canceled. Despite their relative box office success, The Amazing Spider-Man series was canceled after Sony reached a deal with Marvel Studios that allowed Peter Parker to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Captain America: Civil War.

Tom Holland replaced Garfield as Spider-Man and went on to star in three successful solo films while also appearing in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, Garfield did finally get the chance to reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home as part of a much-hyped cameo that united all three actors that had played the famous webslinger. Some fans have hoped that the film’s success will grant Garfield another opportunity to play Peter in the future.

9 The French Connection Trilogy

First two movies: ‘The French Connection’ (1971) and ‘French Connection II’ (1975)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The French Connection and French Connection II gave Gene Hackman one of the best roles of his career as Popeye Doyle, a cop who tracks down drug dealers. The original The French Connection was a massive success that earned many Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for William Friedkin, and Best Actor for Hackman.

Hackman reprised his role in the underrated sequel French Connection II, which saw Doyle going to France to complete his mission. Although Friedkin did not return, the film was directed by the legendary John Frankenheimer, who helmed such classics as The Manchurian Candidate and Papillon. The second film left the door open for Hackman to return as Doyle for one final mission, but a third installment was never developed, probably because of a lack of interest in the sequel. It is now likely impossible, as Hackman has retired from acting following his appearance in Welcome to Mooseport.

8 The Fast Eddie Trilogy

First two movies: ‘The Hustler’ (1961) and ‘The Color of Money’ (1986)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

The Hustler and The Color of Money are two of the best gambling movies ever made and feature an all-time great performance by Paul Newman. The Hustler starred Newman as the slick pool player known as “Fast Eddie,” who is forced to reckon with the consequences of his actions after realizing he is not living up to his potential.

Newman reprised his role as Eddie in the brilliant legacy sequel The Color of Money, which was directed by Martin Scorsese. The sequel saw Eddie taking on a new protege (Tom Cruise) as he reluctantly returned to the gambling world that he had left behind. Although Newman’s death means that there may never be another Fast Eddie adventure, Cruise is in a position in his career where he could feasibly return to the franchise to mentor a younger character.

7 Tim Burton’s Batman Trilogy

First two movies: ‘Batman’ (1989) and ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman and Batman Returns are two of the most important superhero movies ever made, as they revived the genre after the complete box office and critical disaster of Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Batman was successful, but Batman Returns was considered too dark, so Tim Burton did not return to direct a third Batman movie. Warner Brothers instead hired Joel Schumacher to direct Batman Forever, aiming for a lighter, more comedic tone.

Keaton did not return as Batman out of obligation to Burton, so both Batman Forever and Batman & Robin did not feel like a proper continuation of the story arc that had started in 1989. However, Keaton did get to eventually reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the 2023 DCEU film The Flash and was also scheduled to appear in Batgirl before Warner Brothers chose not to release the film.

6 The Gremlins Trilogy

First two movies: ‘Gremlins’ (1984) and ‘Gremlins 2: The New Batch’ (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are two of the most singular genre movies ever made. Joe Dante managed to combine horror, fantasy, comedy, and even some heartfelt family moments into one of the most surprising smash hits of the 1980s. Gremlins 2: The New Batch is one of the weirdest sequels ever made, which may have made it even harder for Dante to top himself with another installment.

That being said, Gremlins 2: The New Batch set a new standard for Hollywood films that could be cheeky and self-referential and may have paved the way for modern blockbusters like Deadpool and Birds of Prey. While there has yet to be a new cinematic installment in the franchise, Dante did return to work creatively on the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, released directly on Max with a second season coming out just this month.

Gremlins Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 7, 1984 Director Joe Dante Cast Phoebe Cates , Corey Feldman , Zach Galligan , Hoyt Axton , Polly Holliday , Howie Mandel Runtime 106 minutes Writers Chris Columbus

5 The Jack Reacher Trilogy

First two movies: ‘Jack Reacher’ (2012) and ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back served as the first adaptations of Lee Child’s wildly popular novel series. Although the first film earned heavy praise for the impressive direction by Christopher McQuarrie, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was a colossal box office and critical disappointment that resulted in Tom Cruise officially retiring from playing the role.

Amazon Studios later acquired the rights to Child’s novels and developed the reboot series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson as the titular anti-hero. Ritchson’s performance and the show itself have both been met with overwhelming praise from fans of the source material, which makes it all the more unlikely that Cruise would ever want to make a third film. However, the first film’s success did establish McQuarrie as a prominent filmmaker, which led him to direct four installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise.