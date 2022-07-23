Many devoted fans are still head over heels with Breaking Bad even though the series ended nearly ten years ago, in 2013. One of the most common statements about Breaking Bad is "Breaking Bad is the best series ever made" or "You haven’t seen Breaking Bad? You should really watch it." — most would agree that there’s a truth behind these statements. Every aspect of the series is well-made and thought out; the world-building, impressive storytelling, exciting plot lines, but most importantly, its characters.

Every Breaking Bad character, major or minor, is distinctive from each other and has different moral compasses - everyone ‘breaks bad’ at some point. Perhaps the “no one is perfect” approach grounds these characters and makes them relatable to the viewers. Characters with more on-screen time such as Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), Skyler White (Anna Gunn), and Walter “Flynn” White Jr. (RJ Mitte), won't be featured.

Mike Ehrmentraut

Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks) was a former Marine Corps veteran and police officer in Philadelphia. In Breaking Bad, not much is known about Ehrmentraut’s story or how he met Gus Fring and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and became their accomplices. Mike Ehrmentraut is a near-perfect example of wanting to be good but doing bad. On one side, he is good because he appears as a family man — an aspect explored in Better Call Saul. His security blanket is knowing that once he’s not around, his daughter-in-law and granddaughter will have enough savings to live a good life.

The bad side: the amount of money he makes doesn't justify his reasons for doing it, and it becomes an obsession. He uses his family as an excuse to make lots of money and hold a position of power in Gus' criminal enterprise.

Marie Schrader

Her love for anything purple isn’t the only thing that defines Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt). Like any human, she has a good side and a bad side. Her good side is often portrayed in her protectiveness towards her family and the people she loves. However, Marie doesn’t only defend her family because they are her family — she has to know that what she's defending is right.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O0b7jmGcC4

Marie loves to offer advice to people “but often fails to practice what she preaches.” She also tends to shoplift when feeling stressed out. She stole an expensive tiara as a gift for Walt and Skyler’s baby shower. She takes it a step too far when she goes to an open house event and steals a framed photo of an elderly couple while playing a fictional character she made up all by herself.

Skinny Pete

Charles Baker might not have had much screen-time while playing Skinny Pete on Breaking Bad, but his character has undoubtedly left a big impression on the viewers. Skinny Pete is one of Jesse’s closest friends and was later recruited as a low-level meth distributor. Although sometimes depicted as not very bright (e.g., misspelling "street" as "streat"), he is street-smart and has the knowledge that not many possess.

Skinny Pete is a very well-liked character because he brings humor to almost every scene and is portrayed as a good-natured person with pure intentions. Viewers empathize with his character due to his drug addiction and perhaps because he is a lonely character whose only family is Jesse and Badger (Matt Jones). Before bidding farewell to Jesse in El Camino, Skinny Pete gave his beanie to Jesse to stop him from getting easily spotted by the police. Still, in reality, he did it to show Jesse what their brotherhood means to him. When asked why he gave his beanie, he tells Jesse, "Dude, you're my hero and s**t."

'Badger'

Badger (Matt Jones) often appears with Skinny Pete in many scenes and is the series' most beloved dynamic duo. Like Skinny Pete, he is a close friend to Jesse and also acts as a low-level meth distributor for him. Not much is known about Badger except for his interest in science-fiction television programs and movies, such as Star Wars and Star Trek. He has also referenced playing survival horror games such as Resident Evil and Left 4 Dead.

Compared to Skinny Pete, Badger is the more positive and energetic one. He is passionate about what he loves and can be incredibly talkative (especially when he is under the influence). Sharing the same fate as Skinny Pete, Badger is also addicted to drugs and is always looking for a hit.

Jane Margolis

Jane (Krysten Ritter) started as Jesse’s landlord and neighbor but later became his girlfriend. She makes a living as a tattoo artist and is also a recovering drug addict. Viewers felt excited when Jane Margolis was introduced to the series because they were definitely rooting for Jesse to have a companion. Jesse’s family kicked him out of the house and essentially disowned him as a son, and therefore meeting Jane meant that he could love someone and be loved by someone.

Unlike Jesse, however, Jane has a protective father who loves her at all costs. He shows his full support by regularly accompanying her to her weekly support sessions. As heartwarming as it was to see the blossoming romance between Jesse and Jane, Jesse’s chronic drug use convinced Jane to use drugs again. In one of the most tragic scenes of Breaking Bad, Jane dies of an overdose, but what makes it even more chilling is that Walt (who happened to be there) doesn’t try and save her life and instead watches her choke to death.

Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill)

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) makes his first appearance in the second season of Breaking Bad. Goodman doesn’t think twice about breaking the law despite his profession as a lawyer. His primary interest is to make as much money as possible but doesn't make the life and death situations of the people he has profited from his concern.

The Goodman portrayed in Breaking Bad is not a good person and is a sleazy lawyer. However, Better Call Saul changed the viewers’ outlook on Saul Goodman (or Jimmy McGill). Like most humans, Saul Goodman is flawed. But underneath that heartless facade lies a kind man who has kind tendencies but is ultimately overweighed by his greed. Although Goodman didn’t have much on-screen time in Breaking Bad, his unforgettable personality and character earned him the leading role in the critically acclaimed spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Todd Alquist

Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) was first introduced as an exterminator for Vamonos Pest, who Mike hired as the cover for a secret meth lab operation led by Walt and Jesse. Despite being instructed not to speak to either Walt or Jesse, Todd broke this rule by telling them about a nanny cam in the living room. His vigilance impressed Walt and led him to assist the duo in their methylamine train heist.

When Todd realizes they have been watched by a kid riding a bike after the heist, he unhesitatingly shoots the kid with a pistol — an act so cruel not even Fring would do it. After being confronted by Walt and Jesse, Todd showed no sign of remorse and instead told them that he thought he had done the right thing. In El Camino, viewers get an even deeper insight into the heartlessness of Todd Alquist; not only did he torture Jesse, but he also killed his cleaning lady because she found his drug money and later asked for Jesse’s help to hide her body.

Gale Boetticher

Gustavo Fring hired the chemist Gale Boetticher (David Costabile) to help set up the underground meth lab and assist Walt in cooking his meth. Walt was impressed by Boetticher’s background in chemistry and his coffee-making apparatus, but most importantly by his recitation of Walt Whitman’s “When I Heard the Learn'd Astronomer,” which he recited by memory. And many fans might have forgotten that if it wasn't for Gale Boetticher’s love for Walt Whitman, Walter White might not have been caught by Hank Schrader.

Later, however, Fring makes an unexpected visit to Boetticher’s apartment, tells him about Walt’s cancer, and then asks him to learn Walt's cooking formula in case Walt dies discreetly. When the reasons behind Boetticher’s frequent questioning about cooking meth become apparent, Walt suspects Fring is behind Gale's behavior. He starts to fear for his life and asks Jesse to kill Boetticher. Although initially reluctant, Jesse eventually agrees and shoots Boetticher in the head.

Huell Babineaux

Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford) is the personal bodyguard and accomplice of Saul Goodman. Although much of Babineaux’s past remains concealed, more of it is revealed in the spin-off prequel of Better Call Saul. Babineaux met Goodman through their mutual acquaintance and veterinarian, Dr. Caldera (Joe DeRosa).

All that is known about Babineaux’s past life is that he served some time in prison, but even that reason remains unknown. Babineaux’s mysterious background and the story make him intriguing and one to remember. Does anyone mind a Huell Babineaux spin-off?

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser) is an executive of Madrigal Electromotive and a secret supplier of methylamine to Gus Fring's drug empire. She appears to be a nervous and anxious character, constantly doing everything she can to keep her name clear of any wrongdoing, and her anxiety is what triggers her quick thinking and saves her from life-threatening situations.

Despite being a mother to her daughter, she can be quite cunning and ruthless. In one instance, Quayle asked Ehrmentraut to kill the eleven men in prison that connect her to Gus Fring, but Ehrmentraut denied her request. Regardless, the constant fear Lydia experiences are not enough to stop her involvement in the meth business, as she repeatedly chooses to put herself in dangerous situations and let greed and power drive her.

