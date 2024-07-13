Endings can make or break a movie. Fans are getting pickier about which movies to invest their time into; they want to experience a worthwhile two hours. But a lousy ending can even ruin a good film, such as Now You See Me, making it one of the most essential parts of a movie.

But when a film sticks the landing, blows expectations out of the water, and perfectly concludes a film, it makes it much better. A worthy payoff is so significant because what's the point of getting invested in a story only for it to end poorly? But some endings take it to a different level, whether it be an insane plot twist, shocking moment or the perfect conclusion; some movie endings are simply unforgettable no matter how old they are.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings is regarded as one of the greatest movie trilogies because of its source material, production, acting, and story. The Return of the King is the final movie in the trilogy; in it, Sam and Frodo finally make it up to Mount Doom, and Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli battle in the stunning final battle.

The Return of the King isn't just a perfect ending to the trilogy, but in itself has a memorable ending that sticks with die-hard fans and casual viewers. This ending is so memorable for multiple reasons. One is the meme factor of each character greeting Frodo on the bed, and the other is the ceremony and festival at the film's end. From the iconic line "My friends, you bow to no one" to the wholesome reunion at the end, it perfectly ties up the grand journey with a happy ending that satisfies fans.

9 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directed by: Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Winning the Oscar for Best Picture in 2008, No Country for Old Men is a perfect movie that tells the story of a psychopath with a moral code, a man who stumbles upon a bunch of money, and an old, worn-down cop. The cat and mouse story has everyone chasing everyone, with some wanting the money, some wanting to kill, and some wanting to stop the chaos. It's a fantastic movie with an incredible story and performance, especially by Javier Bardem, who played one of the greatest movie villains.

While many may find No Country for Old Men's ending confusing, it signifies the growing age of violence and the passing of time. The ending monologue with Sherrif Bell encapsulates that he was always one step behind the younger generation, and no matter how much good he did, the world only got worse. The movie also ends in a non-traditional way, allowing the ruthless psychopath, Anton Chigurh, to roam free in the world. The ending stays in people's minds because it subverts everyone's expectations: the hero dies, the villain escapes, and the righteous can't do anything.

8 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by: Irvin Kershner

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is the second movie in the original trilogy. In it, Luke Skywalker accepts his destiny and leads the fight against the oppressive Empire. Looked upon as the greatest Star Wars movie and a perfect film from start to finish, The Empire Strikes Back needed an excellent ending to wrap up an already fantastic film.

The ending events of the movie are some of the franchise's best, including the most iconic line in cinema history, "No, I am your father." This plot twist shook the series' events and became ingrained in fans' memories ever since. Unlike most Star Wars movies, this one is all about defeat: Luke loses to Darth Vader with a hand, the Empire freezes Han in carbonite, and Luke learns the disturbing truth. In a franchise all about hope, this ending sticks out because of the shock and devastation. But it still ends with a beautiful scene about not giving up hope even when things are bad, which almost didn't end up in the movie.

7 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by Oscar-winner Christopher Nolan, Inception is one of his most iconic works, with its mind-bending story and visuals paired with a stellar cast. Leonardo DiCaprio plays a thief who can enter people's dreams, which he uses to steal valuable information. He gets a chance for redemption by planting an idea in someone's dream, but he faces many issues that lead to an open-ended ending.

The ending of Inception has remained unforgettable not because of some ground-breaking plot twist or shocking moment but because fans are still trying to figure out the truth. The movie ends with a close-up shot of the spinning top, looking like it could either stop in an instant or go on forever. Fans debate endlessly about whether or not Cobb is still dreaming, and this ambiguous ending is why the film is so unforgettable. Either way, he clearly doesn't care anymore and just wants to be happy, but that doesn't make the ending of Inception any less mind-bending.

6 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

The Avengers franchise is one of the greatest tetralogies out there, and among them, Avengers: Infinity War is one of the best. It's the franchise's third movie and sets up the final Avengers movie (so far), where they finally defeat Thanos and restore humanity. The film features an incredible cast of characters as the new threat of Thanos emerges as he tries to collect the infinity stones.

Infinity War's ending is the most recent one to captivate the viewers on an unmatched scale. Marvel's blueprint for movies remained unchanged for a while, with little stakes or losses. But then they decided to deal a devastating loss to Earth's mightiest heroes in Marvel's biggest movie. The movie ends with the death of half the world, including fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man and Black Panther, for what would be one of the bleakest movie endings.

5 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Known for his big-twist endings and shocking reveals, M. Night Shyamalan has a spotty track record with movies. His daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, recently made her directorial debut with The Watchers. The Sixth Sense, however, is perfect from start to finish as Malcolm (Bruce Willis) helps Cole (Haley Joel Osment) deal with seeing ghosts, leading to a shocking twist among fantastic character development.

The Sixth Sense ends with one of the greatest plot twists in movie history, dealing a major blow to fans watching and the characters on screen. Malcolm realizes he is a ghost throughout the film only when his ring falls from his wife's hand. This ending is mainly remembered for this plot twist but also because it develops the characters with such a short time left. Malcolm must come to terms with the fact that his marriage is over, and Cole can finally deal with his abilities.

4 'The Mist' (2007)

Directed by: Frank Darabont

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Written by acclaimed author Stephan King and directed by Frank Darabont, responsible for some of the greatest movies of all time, The Mist is a horror movie on a much grander scale than King fans are used to. After a mysterious mist blankets their town, a family decides to stay in a supermarket until it passes by. Unbeknownst to them, the mist is home to terrifying creatures that slowly encroach on the supermarket, threatening everyone's survival.

While The Mist novel doesn't end happily either, it is certainly much happier than the movie's ending. After their car runs out of gas, David decides to shoot the remaining survivors, including his son, so they won't have to go through the pain of being murdered by the monsters. However, there isn't any ammo for him, so he decides to go out into the mist, only to be greeted by the presence of the military that drove the monsters away. This gut-wrenching ending remains one of the most shocking ways to end a film, with David losing everything by his hand with safety only minutes away.