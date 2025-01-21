Out of all the films Clint Eastwood has made, Unforgiven stands as his greatest accomplishment, subverting thegenre he helped grow. It’s a grim, realistic, and haunting film, one that remains memorable years after its release. The pairing of film and director is so pitch-perfect that it's hard to imagine Eastwood not being linked to it from the beginning, but he wasn't. The first director linked to Unforgiven is another Hollywood legend, and the project could very well have reignited a career that had been in gradual decline from the pinnacle of his own career, 1974's The Godfather Part II: Francis Ford Coppola.

What Would Francis Ford Coppola's 'Unforgiven' Have Looked Like?

Scriptwriter David Webb Peoples wrote the script for Unforgiven in 1976, and, as he tells it, Coppola optioned it in 1984, but couldn't get the financing for it, presumably having no wineries at the time to sell off to finance the film on his own, as he did for Megalopolis (Eastwood picked it up in 1985, but the road to him making it was long). Coppola, who reportedly had eyed John Malkovich for the role of William Munny, had this to say about his brief time with Unforgiven:

"There is always a movie you can make at certain times, or you can’t make. I wanted to make a Western once, but it was a time when there weren’t Westerns. I had a wonderful script. After I let the option go, Clint Eastwood made it as Unforgiven, which was a great movie.”

But what exactly would a Francis Ford Coppola version of Unforgiven look like? Thematically, the film is right in Coppola's wheelhouse. Both directors take a minimalist approach with their simple camera work, but Coppola adds artistic flourishes that Eastwood largely steers clear of, so the look of the film would be "prettier." Coppola films are typically riddled with crescendo moments, scenes that build in intensity before cross-dissolving into the next scene. which would essentially negate the slow, steady burn of Eastwood's version. The film's choice of Malkovich as the lead would have been an interesting one, with Malkovich a stronger actor capable of hitting the different beats Coppola would have brought to the film, and the character of Munny by default.

Coppola Is Forgiven for Passing on 'Unforgiven'