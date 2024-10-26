Clint Eastwood’s final movie is set to release in theaters next weekend and, on the same day it premieres, one of his most iconic endeavors of all time will land on a new streaming service. Eastwood stars in and directs Unforgiven, the 1992 tragic Western that will begin streaming on Max on November 1. The film follows retired Old West gunslinger William Munny (Eastwood), who reluctantly takes on one last job to avenge an injustice. Along the way, he helps his old partner, as well as a younger gunslinger trying to make a name for himself as The Schofield Kid. In addition to Eastwood, Unforgiven also stars Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, and the film currently sits at a 96% score from critics and a 93% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Clint Eastwood made his acting debut in the 1950s and then stepped behind the camera for his first directorial outing in 1971 with Play Misty for Me, a psychological thriller in which he also starred alongside Jessica Walter and Donna Mills. In 1976, he directed The Outlaw Josey Wales, in which he starred as the titular character, and brought on Sondra Locke and Chief Dan George. In 2003, he helmed Mystic River, another psychological thriller, starring Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon. Six years later, Eastwood reunited with Morgan Freeman and teamed up with Matt Damon for Invicitus, the biopic about Nelson Mandela. Juror #2 has been confirmed to be Eastwood’s last film, and it will be toplined by Nicholas Hoult and Zoey Deutch, with performances from J.K. Simmons, Toni Collette, Leslie Bibb, and more.

What’s Currently Streaming on Max?

While you wait for Unforgiven to premiere on Max, there’s plenty to keep you busy on the streaming platform. Both MaXXXine and X, two of the three installments in Ti West’s horror trilogy starring Mia Goth, are streaming on the platform. Caddo Lake, the Max Original horror movie starring Dylan O’Brien, also recently premiered and jumped to the #3 most popular movie, as well as Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, starring Johnny Depp. Practical Magic, the witchy comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock has also been a major hit on Max, currently sitting in the #8 spot.

Unforgiven stars Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman, and was written by David Webb Peoples and directed by Eastwood. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Unforgiven on Max starting November 1.