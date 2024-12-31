With Juror #2 finding its audience on streaming, now is a great time to watch (or rewatch) Clint Eastwood's final Western. Unforgiven, the 1992 film that won Eastwood Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards, is coming to Prime Video. Unforgiven will debut on the streaming service on January 1, 2025.

Written by David Webb Peoples (Blade Runner, 12 Monkeys), the script for Unforgiven originated in the 1970s. It was originally optioned by Francis Ford Coppola, who couldn't get the film financed, before it came to Eastwood. He decided to make it his final statement on the Western, a genre that had kicked off and defined his career. Eastwood dedicated the film to "Sergio and Don" – Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, who directed Eastwood in several of his iconic roles and mentored him in the art of directing. Produced on a budget of $14.4 million USD and shot largely in Alberta, Canada, the film was a critical and financial success, making $159.2 million and winning four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (for Gene Hackman), and Best Film Editing (for Joel Cox).

What Is 'Unforgiven' About?

Eastwood stars in Unforgiven as William Munny, once a feared gunfighter and now a struggling, widowed farmer. When a group of prostitutes led by Strawberry Alice (Frances Fisher) place a bounty on a cowboy who mutilated one of them, Munny reluctantly comes out of retirement, bringing his old comrade Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman) and wannabe gunslinger The Schofield Kid (Jaimz Woolvett) with him. He soon finds that the cowboys are under the protection of ruthless sheriff Little Bill Daggett (Hackman), who will go to any length to uphold the law in his town. The film also stars Richard Harris as English Bob, another gunfighter seeking the bounty, and Saul Rubinek as his biographer. There are no heroes or villains in Unforgiven; the act of killing a man, even an evil one, is depicted not as heroism, but "taking away all he's got and all he's ever gonna have." Munny is no romantic hero, but a killer of women and children, little better than the sadistic cowards he's hunting.

Unforgiven was remade in 2013, and moves the action to the last days of feudal Japan, where Ken Watanabe plays Jubei Kamata, an infamous ex-samurai who comes out of retirement to avenge an attack on a prostitute. Unforgiven will stream on Prime Video starting January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.