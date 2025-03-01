Ever since its premiere in 2015, Chris Lang's Unforgotten has been continuously working toward establishing its own stature in the crime drama genre. To its credit, the series has managed to interest its audience for six seasons, each of which consists of six episodes. The finale of Unforgotten Season 6 just dropped this week, and it's the perfect opportunity for fans to explore the crime drama series and know what sets the ITV series apart from its peers in a very competitive pool vying for longevity on television screens. Across six seasons, the show follows a group of detectives investigating cold cases of murder led by DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) in Season 1 to 4, and DCI Jessie James (Sinéad Keenan) and Khan from Season 5 onwards. However, beyond this simple premise, Unforgotten has a lot more in store for audiences yet to discover this very grounded and atmospherically emotion-driven crime drama.

‘Unforgotten’ Follows a Human Approach to Crime Dramas