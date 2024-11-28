The British crime genre is awash with top series. From Broadchurch to Midsomer Murders, countless memorable DCIs and Chief Inspectors have uncovered all manner of grizzly murders in the quaint countryside and bustling cities of the UK. One such series to prove continuously popular is Unforgotten, a series following Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan and, initially, Nicola Walker's DCI Cassie Stuart as a pair of resolute crime-solving officers each with their own personal struggles. The series has maintained a strong worldwide audience across five seasons to date, earning itself an impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating and an 82% audience score.

In the Season 4 finale, Walker's Cassie was tragically killed, leaving a gaping hole in the series that needed intelligently filling. Step forward Sinead Keenan as DCI Jessica James, with Unforgotten's terrific writing team seamlessly building a new central partnership that has helped keep the series fresh. With Season 5 succeeding as another hit, Season 6 was inevitable, with the show ready to enter its next chapter with more mysteries needing cracking. Well, our first look at Season 6 is finally here, with new teaser images of Sunny and Jessica looking stern and ready for action available to view below. The synopsis for the entire series reads:

"This crime-drama stars Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as the lead characters DCI Cassie Stuart and DS Sunil "Sunny" Khan. The detectives are on a mission to uncover the mystery behind an unsolved murder that occurred 39 years ago. Beneath the ground of a demolished house, the bones of the victim are found. With this evidence, the modern police team open a case to unearth the history that has remained buried for decades. Four main suspects emerge, and as their dark past is unraveled, the truth behind the events of the crime are finally revealed."

What Is 'Unforgotten' Season 6 About?

Season 5 was a whirlwind outing for DCI Jessie James and DI Sunny Khan, with 8 million viewers in the UK alone tuning in each week to watch the new pair solve intricate puzzles, and Sunny come to terms with the death of his ex-partner and long-time friend. Setting the bar higher than ever, Season 6 will look to raise the stakes even further, with Sunny and Jessie's partnership now cemented. An official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh - Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans to Jess’s husband’s chagrin. Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered. With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search certain that other body parts may not be far away. As the investigation unfolds, viewers are introduced to a diverse new cast of characters: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), an outspoken television commentator based in Ireland; Martin 'Marty' Baines (Max Fairley), an autistic man living with his mother Dot in Deal, Kent; Asif Syed (Elham Elas), an Afghan training for his UK citizenship test; and Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), a history lecturer and faculty head at a London university. While these characters live seemingly separate lives, they are intricately connected by their pasts. It’s up to Jess, Sunny, and their dedicated team to uncover these hidden links and ultimately expose the truth behind the cold case murder."

Unforgotten is available to stream on PBS and Masterpiece now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Unforgotten Release Date October 8, 2015 Cast nicola walker , Sanjeev Bhaskar , Sinéad Keenan , Peter Egan , Lewis Reeves , Pippa Nixon , Carolina Main Main Genre Crime Seasons 5 Creator(s) Chris Lang Writers Chris Lang Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Andy Wilson Expand

