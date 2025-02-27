HBO has recently released some exciting updates on the production of True Detective Season 5. Fans patiently await more details on the next chapter of the anthology crime drama television series, which witnessed a strong return after a wait of 5 years with its Season 4, led by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. While it will be some time before fans can witness what True Detective has in store for Season 5, there is another crime drama series that would prove enough to satiate the thirst for some tightly-knitted mystery drama with familiar flavors that True Detective is known for. With episodes from the sixth season of ITV’s Unforgotten currently releasing every week, it’s the perfect time for True Detective fans to latch on to this proven crime drama series.

'Unforgotten' Will Remind Fans of 'True Detective' Right Away