The past few days have seen a flurry of exciting news hailing from some of the world's favorite British detective series. With the ITV crime series Grace officially renewed for a sixth season and a release date for The Bay's fifth season announced, there really is no better time to be a fan of British detectives on TV. Well, hold on to your deerstalker, as another big announcement from that corner of the industry was officially made today. Directly following the British debut of the series' Season 6 finale that aired last night, Chris Lang's beloved Unforgotten has been renewed for a seventh season.

Announced via Lang's X (formerly Twitter) account, this renewal comes off the back of yet another smash-hit season of the series, with Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan and Sinead Keenan's DCI Jessica James meticulously piecing together the mystery surrounding the discovery of human remains on Whitney Marsh. Officially becoming the second highest-performing drama of last year across all UK networks, Unforgotten's ability to return every two years with a story more encapsulating than the last is nothing short of remarkable.

A critical and audience darling, the entire series has earned an impressive 91% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 2 and 3 in particular boasting the coveted 100% rating. Such consistent high performance is thanks in no small part to the genius of the show's creator, with Lang commenting on the show's renewal via Radio Times, saying, "I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case."

What Will 'Unforgotten' Season 7 Be About?

After six enthralling cases since the show's 2015 premiere, Unforgotten's vast and dedicated fanbase can rest assured that the seventh season's central mystery will be just as head-scratching as the last six. Unfortunately, exact details regarding said mystery are not yet known, although production will likely begin sometime soon, with details expected to emerge after production has been completed. Although not willing to give anything away, ITV's drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones did tease that season 7 will follow a "totally compelling story," with Jones going on to say, "Unforgotten is undoubtedly one of the UK's best-loved dramas, and we're thrilled to be returning for series 7."

Unforgotten has been officially renewed for a seventh season.