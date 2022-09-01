Remember Unfriended? The creepy and provocative horror film that brought the genre to the modern digital age by showcasing the entire feature through Blaire's (Shelley Hennig) laptop. The gimmick is ultimately what sold this found footage movie; however, beyond the heavy use of social media and supernatural high jinks is a film with a deeper meaning that makes the 2014 feature a valuable presence in the world of horror. To recall, Unfriended catches up to Blaire, Mitch (Moses Storm), Jess (Renee Olstead), Adam (Will Peltz), Ken (Jacob Wysocki), and Val (Courtney Halverson) on an online group Skype session. Suddenly, they're joined by a user known only as Billie227; however, the account is under the name of Laura Barns (Heather Sossaman), their classmate who committed suicide, and the night this all takes place is the one-year anniversary of this tragic incident. Blaire and her friends are forced to confront their darkest secrets or have their night end in death.

An Invasion of Privacy

Now, by no means is Unfriended a classic in the vein of Scream, The Exorcist, or Rosemary's Baby; however, this is still an effective and solid film that manages to create genuine scares. The biggest thing behind it is how it managed to generate those scares. On the surface, it may seem silly to document an entire film through a laptop, but given the fact that we're in the age of social media, so it feels like a complete invasion of privacy. Obviously, Unfriended is geared towards teenagers, so the target audience will instantly connect to the situation because the moment is relatable. The invasion of privacy part comes in because navigating the internet is somewhat like owning your own home. Being on the worldwide web means that there are millions of viewers likely Googling something each second, but the things that Blaire is doing is meant to be private. When Blaire and Mitch's intimate moment is interrupted by Jess, Adam, Ken, Val, and Billie227 (or more accurately, a pissed-off and vengeful Laura), their privacy has been broken here. The key thing is that they're not in control of the situation. Blaire's life is turned upside down when Laura exposes all of her darkest secrets, including cheating on Mitch with his best friend, Adam.

Everything Is Permanent

Given that the modern age is so driven by technology, hackers can find a way to steal your identity, bank account numbers, or in Laura's case, humiliate you for the entire internet to see. The main catalyst for Laura's suicide was a drunken video of her that was posted anonymously. As a vengeful Laura states to Blaire after it is revealed that she posted the video, "What U've Done Will Live Here Forever"; Laura's life was in turmoil because of that one blunder that saw her own friend turn her drunken mistakes into an unimaginable nightmare that she had to continuously live down thanks to constant taunts and torment from her peers. It was a rabbit hole that Laura couldn't escape, thus why she felt that suicide was her only option. Unfriended isn't about the found footage gimmick or supernatural craziness for the digital age; it's a feature that highlights the dark side of modern technology. Places like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, can capture the best moments of a person's life, but when it comes to someone's ugly moments, that's etched in people's minds for a long time - possibly forever.

Everyone Is Hiding Something

Going back to Blaire and her friends, the feature really does highlight just how terrible these kids are. Jess stole $800 from Adam and spread news about Blaire having an eating disorder. Speaking of Adam, he roofied and raped a girl and his best friend even knew about it. Blaire cheating on Mitch is actually tame in comparison. Don't get me wrong, cheating is still bad, but the purpose of them playing "never have I ever" shifted the tide by actually making you want to see these teenagers meet their grim fate. The purpose is also to highlight that you don't really know who people are behind closed doors. It gives these characters incredible dimension behind who they're presenting themselves to be. And the same goes for Laura; The first thing we learn as the film starts is that she's a victim of cyberbullying who committed suicide. Then, the momentum shifts as the story progresses because the other characters bash her character, revealing that she was not the angel that people remember her by. By the end of the film, it's clear that, like in the real world, there can be a huge difference between how one presents themselves online and who they actually are.

Once we finally get to the bottom of the story, which reveals that Blaire and Mitch were ultimately behind the embarrassing video, it emphasizes that the internet is simply a mask that hides someone's true identity. The gimmick of watching the entire film through a social media perspective was a facade to connect with the main characters, only to peel back the layers of just who these people are as the film progresses. Sure, Unfriended has several notable plot holes (How the hell did Laura get a video of Blaire and Adam having sex at such a perfect angle?), but the message of the 2014 feature is loud and clear. Unfriended is more than a supernatural found footage gimmick. Whether you love or hate the film, it manages to craft characters through the lenses of the modern age, and despite being a mostly supernatural film, it tells an important story that's rooted in truth and realism.