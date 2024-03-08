The Big Picture Hugh Grant takes on another unconventional role as Tony The Tiger in Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming comedy, Unfrosted.

The film is set in 1963 and follows the rivalry between Kellogg's and Post in creating the iconic Pop-Tart.

Seinfeld, who wrote, directed, and stars in the film, assembled a star-studded ensemble cast for the project, premiering on Netflix May 3.

Among the unusual movie adaptations coming out this year is Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming comedy, Unfrosted, about the invention of the Pop-Tart. The feature has an ensemble cast and while the plot details are tightly under wraps, Empire Magazine has unveiled the first look at Hugh Grant’s character, Tony The Tiger. The image shows the setting of an advertisement, where Grant can be seen in costume while Seinfeld is seen standing behind him. While the image gives away nothing it ascertains the bright, fun tone of the feature and all the behind-the-scenes fun the cast had.

Hugh Grant’s History of Unconventional Roles

Image via Empire Magazine

Grant is known to take up unconventional, challenging roles, he recently played Oompa Loompa in Timothee Chalamet-led Wonka, before that he played the delicious villain Phoenix Buchanan in Paul King’s Paddington 2 and went toe-toe with bards in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. It’ll be a delight to see him as the iconic cereal mascot and sounds like Seinfeld and Grant had an equally delightful time creating the character. Speaking of Grant’s costume and casting, Seinfeld, who wrote, directed, and stars in the feature, said, the costume “was the greatest part of the whole thing, honestly.” Adding that “I am a crazy fan of his.” The admiration seems mutual as for the first time in 30 years Grant filmed an audition for the writer-director, Seinfeld reveals, “[Hugh] asked me if it matters that Tony the Tiger has a British accent. I told him, ‘No, who cares?’”

Set in 1963 where the sworn cereal rivals Kellogg's and Post race to create a pastry that will change breakfast forever. Described as the tale of “ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” Unfrosted chronicles the story of how the popular breakfast treat came to be. While the feature is completely made up, Seinfeld previously revealed that some things aren’t.

Seinfeld plays a Kellogg’s boss, and will be joined in the cast by Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Dan Levy, James Marsden, and Christian Slater. Of the ensemble cast the director says, “Everybody I asked said ‘yes’, so we ended up with this crazy cast.” Also rounding off the cast are Max Greenfield, Bill Burr, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, Maria Bakalova, Daniel Levy, Rachael Harris, Cedric Yarbrough, and Kyle Dunnigan.

Unfrosted will stream on Netflix from May 3.