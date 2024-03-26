The Big Picture Seinfeld's new film Unfrosted delves into the invention of the Pop-Tart, pitting cereal rivals against each other in a breakfast revolution.

The film promises a colorful and silly comedy with a talented cast including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and more.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will be available on Netflix from May 3, offering a unique and humorous take on breakfast history.

Jerry Seinfeld is among the filmmakers who can take the most bizarre idea and turn it into something heartfelt to ponder. The actor-director is soon coming up with another unusual tale, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, starring a plethora of talents. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps — or rather, between two sheets of pastry — fans are finally getting some insight into the feature as images have started to roll out.

In a new image unveiled by Total Film, Seinfeld is sharing space with another comedic genius, Melissa McCarthy, in a lab set up with jars full of jelly and cakes topped with ice cream cones all around. The image paints a delicious picture, and we can only imagine what surprises this film has in store. We previously saw Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger in the first look at the feature, which sets a very fun tone for Unfrosted and the new image continues that vibe.

What Is ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ About?

Image Via TotalFilm

The movie chronicles the tale of the invention of the Pop-Tart. Set in 1963 Michigan, the story follows sworn cereal rivals, Kellogg's and Post, who are in a race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. The comedy is billed as a tale of “ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” and it marks Seinfeld’s directorial debut. Elaborating on the concept, Seinfeld said, "I don't think anybody's done this before." Further hinting at the tone, he adds, "I feel like we're ready for a colorful, dumb, silly comedy." And dumb silly-comedy is exactly what are looking for right now.

Unfrosted boasts an impressive line-up of talent, including Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg III, Amy Schumer as Marjorie Post, and McCarthy as Donna Stankowski, among others. "They're all so talented and funny but honestly, the biggest thrill of the whole thing was Hugh Grant. He's so damn funny," the director says of his cast. It seems like Grant had equal fun on the set as he filmed an audition for the role for the first time in 30 years.

Further lending their talents to the film are Max Greenfield as Rick Ludwin, Christian Slater as Mike Diamond, James Marsden as Jack LaLanne, Rachael Harris as Ana Cabanna, Fred Armisen as Mike Puntz along with Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Adrian Martinez, and Bobby Moynihan. Seinfeld, who plays the Kellogg's boss, co-wrote the story with Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will stream on Netflix from May 3. You can learn more about the film with our guide and see the new image above.