The biopic is one of Hollywood's most dominant genres in recent years, with all manner of subjects from the invention of the BlackBerry to the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer documented on the big screen. As soon as it feels like there may be no origin story left to tell, another one arrives, with the upcoming Unfrosted set to comically depict the tale behind the invention of the Pop-Tart.

Deviating from the usual dramatic tone of the biopic, Unfrosted is ready to use comedy to tell its story in a fictionalized fashion, with the iconic Jerry Seinfeld set to make his directorial debut in the feature from a screenplay he co-wrote alongside some other talented comic writers. Understandably, with such a great name at the helm, a plethora of major comic talents were destined to be involved, with the movie's final cast list nothing short of remarkable. With that in mind, here is a look at the cast and characters in Unfrosted.

Jerry Seinfeld

Bob Cabana

Close

An employee of Kellogg's, Bob Cabana is a character somewhat based upon William Post, the man who worked at Hekman Biscuit company since the age of 16 and worked his way right through to the top of the company, eventually inventing a humble toaster pastry known better to everyone as the Pop-Tart.

Stand-up comedian, writer, actor, producer, and now a feature film director, Jerry Seinfeld has done it all. From The Thing About My Folks to Bee Movie, Seinfeld's on-screen career has been nothing short of great. However, his magnum opus, Seinfeld, will forever be the one project he is most remembered for - not simply because it has his name in the title - a series he co-created with the iconic Larry David. In 2004, Comedy Central named Seinfeld the 12th greatest stand-up comedian of all time, an accolade he is more than well deserving of.

Melissa McCarthy

Donna Stankowski

Image via Netflix

Intelligent and funny, Donna Stanowski is a NASA scientist who joins the Kellogg's team alongside Seinfeld's Cabana.

Named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World back in 2016, Melissa McCarthy's on-screen legacy is one of the best, highlighted by her two Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, and two Academy Award nominations. From her numerous big-budget Hollywood leading roles in the likes of Spy and The Heat to her humble beginnings as the adorable Sookie in Gilmore Girls, McCarthy's addition to the Unfrosted cast will likely bring millions flocking to their Netflix account to see what comic genius she has for them next.

Jim Gaffigan

Edsel Kellogg III

Image via Netflix

As his name may suggest, the man who heads up the company, Edsel Kellogg III, is the head of Kellogg's and, perhaps more importantly, the boss of Seinfeld's Cabana.

One of the best-respected comedians working today, Jim Gaffigan's penchant for relatable material has made him a fan favorite for lovers of clean comedy, with his plethora of comedy specials praised heavily by both the public and critics alike. From his beloved discography to his impressively long filmography, Gaffigan's career is showing no signs of slowing down. Alongside Unfrosted, the actor is set to also appear in Potsy Ponciroli's Greedy People alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James.

Hugh Grant

Thurl Ravenscroft

Image via Netflix

Every great brand has a great mascot, with Kellogg's certainly no different. Thurl Ravenscroft is the actor hired to portray the iconic Tony the Tiger, with the role portrayed by Hugh Grant, as he continues on his journey of removing his once-thought atonal casting limitations.

Listed in Time Out magazine's 'Britain's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time', Hugh Grant's impact on British cinema since the mid-90s has been well-documented, with his filmography featuring some major hits including About a Boy, Love Actually, and Paddington 2. Beloved for his work alongside filmmaker Richard Curtis, what was once one of Hollywood's go-to rom-com heartthrobs has evolved his style in recent years to include performances like Fletcher in The Gentlemen and as an Oompa-Loompa in the smash-hit Wonka.

Amy Schumer

Marjorie Post

Image via Netflix

Competition can make the talented soar, with Kellogg's competition coming in the form of Post, a cereal company led by Marjorie Post.

The often divisive but certainly talented Amy Schumer is a successful writer, actor, and stand-up comedian who has proven herself to be an impressive draw thanks to a previous 15 years that included some big-selling projects. From her sketch show Inside Amy Schumer to the starring role in Trainwreck, Schumer's most recent project, the Hulu comedy Life & Beth, has proved many of her doubters wrong thanks to her ability to seamlessly flow between tender drama and relatable comedy. Alongside Unfrosted, Schumer is also voicing Gummy Bear in the upcoming John Krasinski movie IF.

Christian Slater

Mike Diamond

Image via Netflix

Although there isn't much known about this character, we do know that Mike Diamond is both a milkman and supremely sinister, making him one of the more intriguing additions to Unfrosted.

An actor with an enormous pedigree, Christian Slater's breakthrough role came as the sociopath Jason Dean in Heathers, with the Spiderwick Chronicles star never looking back. From big-budget movies to critically acclaimed series, Slater is perhaps best known in recent years for his title role in Mr. Robot, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2016, followed by subsequent nominations for the same award in the next two years.

Bill Burr

President John F. Kennedy

Image via Netflix

A man who needs no introduction, President John F. Kennedy's legacy is one heavily documented by movies, with many looking to find new angles into his life. Unfrosted looks to be showing Kennedy through a different lens, as the former President plays a pivotal role in the rise of the Pop-Tart.

Perhaps not the first name you might expect to portray the President, Bill Burr's cutthroat comedy turned him into one of the 21st century's most iconic comedians, although few could have expected his later foray into the world of dramatic acting. Whether it's as Rick Reynolds in Black or White or Pete Murphy in The Front Runner, Burr's excellent acting range has broken his well-established funny-man mold and made him one of the most unexpected breakout dramatic performers of the last 10 years. However, this performance as John F. Kennedy will more than likely showcase his long-acclaimed comedic chops in all their glory.

Peter Dinklage

Harry Friendly

Image via Netflix

Despite not much being known about the character of Harry Friendly, Peter Dinklage's mere presence in Unfrosted will add the sort of acting firepower that can turn the movie from a simple comedy into a story with nuance and depth. Dinklage's remarkable filmography includes the likes of The Station Agent, the X-Men franchise, and, of course, his iconic role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, widely hailed as one of the best in the show's impressive catalog of performances.

Everybody Else in 'Unfrosted'

Close

Max Greenfield (Veronica Mars) as Rick Ludwin

(Veronica Mars) as Rick Ludwin Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) as Andy Warhol

(Schitt's Creek) as Andy Warhol James Marsden (X-Men) as Jack LaLanne

(X-Men) as Jack LaLanne Jack McBrayer (The Middle) as Steve Schwinn

Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) as Harold von Braunhut

(Reno 911!) as Harold von Braunhut Adrian Martinez (Focus) as Tom Carvel

(Focus) as Tom Carvel Sarah Cooper (Summering) as Poppy Northcutt

(Summering) as Poppy Northcutt Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live) as Crackle

(Saturday Night Live) as Crackle Kyle Mooney (Brigsby Bear) as Snap

(Brigsby Bear) as Snap Drew Tarver (The Other Two) as Pop

(The Other Two) as Pop Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Eddie Mink

(Arrested Development) as Eddie Mink Bobby Moynihan (The Secret Life of Pets) as Chef Boyardee

(The Secret Life of Pets) as Chef Boyardee Felix Solis (Reunion) as the boss of Big Sugar

(Reunion) as the boss of Big Sugar Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Rada Adzhubey

(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Rada Adzhubey Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) as Nikita Krushchev

(Breaking Bad) as Nikita Krushchev Kyle Dunnigan (Inside Amy Schumer) as Walter Cronkite and Johnny Carson

(Inside Amy Schumer) as Walter Cronkite and Johnny Carson Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Chester Slink

(Green Book) as Chester Slink Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Barney Stein

(Saturday Night Live) as Barney Stein Cedric the Entertainer (Barbershop) as Stu Smiley

(Barbershop) as Stu Smiley Fred Armisen (Portlandia) as Mike Puntz

(Portlandia) as Mike Puntz Jon Hamm (Mad Men) in an unnamed role

(Mad Men) in an unnamed role John Slattery (Veep) in an unnamed role

(Veep) in an unnamed role Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman) as Purvis Pendleton

(BoJack Horseman) as Purvis Pendleton Andy Daly (Review) as Isaiah Lamb

(Review) as Isaiah Lamb Sarah Burns (Enlightened) as Mrs Schwinn

(Enlightened) as Mrs Schwinn Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show) as Chuck

(The Daily Show) as Chuck Rachael Harris (Lucifer) as Anna Cabana

(Lucifer) as Anna Cabana Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless) as Toucan Sam

(Speechless) as Toucan Sam Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) as Tom Terranova

(Seinfeld) as Tom Terranova Ken Narasaki (Yellow) as Ralston Purina

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the trailer available to watch above, Unfrosted will be officially released on May 3, 2024, with streaming available via Netflix.

Watch on Netflix