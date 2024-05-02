If you thought the moon landing was the greatest advancement made in the 1960s, think again. Jerry Seinfeld is set to prove you wrong with his surreal take on the creation of the Pop-Tart. Though the legendary comedian made a welcome stop on the series finale of his long-time screenwriting partner Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, it has been quite a while since we have seen Jerry Seinfeld star in a movie. The last time he had a starring role in a feature film was with Barry B. Benson in DreamWorks' Bee Movie (though he also did have a cameo appearance in Chris Rock's Top Five).

Not only is Jerry Seinfeld starring in his return to moviemaking, which is the historically fictitious comedy Unfrosted, but he's also working behind the camera as the film's director, writer, and producer. Amassing an ensemble cast of A-List stars, Seinfeld hopes to deliver a fresh and original take on Kellogg's and Post's race to create the ultimate breakfast pastry. It's bound to be a sweet treat for fans of Jerry Seinfeld, so to find out when, where, and how you can watch Unfrosted.

The secrets behind the Pop-Tart's invention will be revealed when Unforsted premieres worldwide on Friday, May 3, 2024.

When Will 'Unfrosted' Be Available on Streaming?

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for Unfrosted as soon as the film premieres on May 3. It's one of the earliest installments of a fairly packed slate for Netflix's May season. Just a day before Unfrosted premieres, Jeff Daniels will be heading the anticipated series adaptation of A Man in Full. Also set to release this May are the Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove rom-com Mother of the Bride, the second season of the Greek mythology anime Blood of Zeus, Shane Gillis' workplace comedy Tires, the Jennifer Lopez-starring mech action film Atlas, and the hugely anticipated third season of Bridgerton.

Netflix currently has three subscription plans available: Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. For a full breakdown of each plan, their features, and their prices, refer to the following table below:

Plan Features Pricing Standard with ads Stream most of Netflix's library with limited ads

Two supported streaming devices at a time

Full HD streaming

Downloadable titles on two supported devices at a time $6.99 per month Standard Stream all of Netflix's library with no ads

Two supported streaming devices at a time

Full HD streaming

Downloadable titles on two supported devices at a time

Option to add an additional member who doesn't live in the household $15.49 per month (extra members cost $7.99 per month) Premium Stream all of Netflix's library with no ads

Four supported streaming devices at a time

Ultra HD streaming

Downloadable titles on six supported devices at a time

Option to add two additional members who doesn't live in the household

Access to Netflix spatial audio $22.99 per month (extra members cost $7.99 per month)

When Will 'Unfrosted' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Netflix has not yet announced any plans to release Unfrosted on DVD or Blu-ray at this time. However, it doesn't seem likely that it will receive a physical release. Netflix's movies have very rarely been made available on DVD and Blu-ray, with a few exceptions courtesy of the Criterion Collection, and Unfrosted isn't typically the kind of movie Criterion backs.

Watch the Trailer for 'Unfrosted'

Netflix released the first trailer for Unfrosted on March 28, introducing audiences to the wacky and wobbly world of the Pop-Tart's invention. Upon hearing that their competitors at Post have created a shelf-ready breakfast pastry, the folks at Kellogg's begin working overtime to come up with a dessert that can surpass it. Spearheaded by Bob Cabana (Jerry Seinfeld), Donna Stankowski (Melissa McCarthy), and Edsel Kellogg III (Jim Gaffigan) try to find a way to "split the atom of breakfast". They'll attempt to do this all while meeting seemingly endless cameos from Hugh Grant, Cedric The Entertainer, Bill Burr, and more.

What Is 'Unfrosted' About?

The official plot synopsis of Unfrosted reads as follows:

Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

Other Brand-Based Comedies Like 'Unfrosted' You Can Watch Right Now

'Barbie' (2023)

Undoubtedly the biggest success of last year, Barbie shattered expectations last year to become an Oscar-winning smash-hit, earning just under $1.5 billion at the box office. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig, Barbie sees one of the titular dolls (Margot Robbie) travel from Barbie Land to the real world following concerns that she may be going to get there. Once she arrives, she quickly sees that the real world has a lot more flaws than she once thought, and things get even worse when her friend Ken (Ryan Gosling).

'Air' (2023)

A more underrated sleeper hit from 2023, Air showcases how the most popular basketball shoe ever made came to be. With Nike in desperate need of a fresh new idea, Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) finds a unique opportunity when he comes up with a concept for a shoe designed after a rising star in the world of basketball. That star ended up being a little someone named Michael Jordan (Damian Delano Young), who would later go on to become the biggest name in all of NBA history.

'Flamin' Hot' (2023)

Another film about a snack food's invention, Flamin' Hot tells the surprisingly heartwarming story about the creation of the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. The film depicts the story of how one Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) went from being a maintenance staff member at Frito Lay to becoming the inventor of one of the world's most popular snack foods. The idea of spicy snacks was a surprisingly tough sell, but it all paid off in the end since Montañez stayed true to who he was.