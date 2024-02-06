"What's the deal with Brand movies?" is probably a question that Jerry Seinfeld would ask in his stand-up. It is a valid question, in just the past year we've gotten movies such as Air, Tetris, Blackberry, The Beanie Bubble, Dumb Money, and the Oscar-nominated Flamin' Hot. Now, it is Pop-Tart's turn, at least it is, according to Seinfeld and Netflix, with the arrival of the new comedy movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Seinfeld is one of the most successful stand-up comedians ever to take the stage. He is also the face of one of the most iconic sitcoms to grace the small screen. However, he's never headlined his live-action movie. Outside the DreamWorks' Bee Movie in 2007, which has since become an internet meme, Seinfeld has mainly stuck to TV and stand-up specials. That's all about to change with Unfrosted, which is set to arrive very soon; here's everything we know about the Pop-Tart movie.

Image via Netflix

Yes, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will be released on Netflix on May 3, 2024. The comedy will be kicking off a stacked summer lineup for the streamer, which includes Bridgerton Season 3, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the Glen Powell-led comedy Hit Man, That '90s Show Season 2, the Mark Wahlberg-Halle Berry action comedy The Union, Thelma the Unicorn, and the Jessica Alba action flick Trigger Warning.

Will 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' Receive a Theatrical Release?

Image via Netflix

As of right now, we don't know. Unlike other streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, Netflix rarely gives their films an extended theatrical release. That being said, titles such as David Fincher's The Killer, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, and Sam Esmail's Leave the World Behind received limited release in theaters. The streaming giant has already announced that it plans to give one of its summer titles, Richard Linklater's Hit Man, a limited theatrical release, so there is a chance Unfrosted could receive one as well.

Is There a Trailer for 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'?

No, a trailer for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story has not yet been released. However, Netflix did release the first few seconds of footage of the comedy in a sizzle reel highlighting some of their biggest movies and series coming in 2024.

What Will 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' Be About?

Image via Netflix

As you have probably already guessed, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will tell the story of how the popular breakfast treat came to be. While a large part of the comedy movie is fiction, Seinfeld wrote on social media that some of Unfrosted is not made up.

Seinfeld elaborated on the true aspects of Unfrosted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"But there are a couple of elements that are true that we use to begin the story, which is that Post came up with this idea and Kellogg’s heard about it and said, “We have to do the same thing.” And then I kind of told the story as The Right Stuff with NASA versus the Soviet Union. "

The official synopsis for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story from Netflix, reads:

Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

Unfrosted is actually based on a joke that Seinfeld told on-stage in his Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill. He later broke down the joke in a video for The New York Times.

Who Stars in 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts Story'?

Jerry Seinfeld will lead a massive ensemble cast for Unfrosted: A Pop-Tart Story, playing the role of Bob Cabana. Other confirmed roles include Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Donna Stankowski, Jim Gaffigan (Super Troopers) as Edsel Kellogg III, Fred Armisen (Portlandia) as Mike Puntz, and James Marsden (Jury Duty) as Jack LaLanne.

The rest of the cast includes Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Hugh Grant (Paddington 2), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Bill Burr (The Mandalorian), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Sarah Cooper (Everything's Fine), Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek), Rachael Harris (Old Dads), Cedric Yarbrough (Speechless), and Kyle Dunnigan (Inside Amy Schumer).

Who Is Making 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'?

Image via NBC

Jerry Seinfeld will be making his feature directorial debut with Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Seinfeld's prior directing credits include two Colin Quinn stand-up specials, Long Story Short and The New York Story, an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and a segment in the 2001 TV special The Concert for New York City. Seinfeld co-wrote the movie alongside his Bee Movie writing team, Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin.

This is far from Seinfeld's first collaboration with Netflix, having headlined two comedy specials for the streamer, Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill; his talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee became a Netflix original back in 2018 after previously being a Crackle original; and all nine seasons of his Emmy-winning sitcom Seinfeld have been available to stream on Netflix since 2021.

Seinfeld also produced the comedy alongside Feresten and Beau Bauman (The Umbrella Academy). Marder and Robin serve as executive producers alongside Cherylanne Martin (The Mother). Christophe Beck (Frozen) composed the score for Unfrosted, while Bill Pope (Baby Driver) served as the cinematographer, and Evan Henke (The Interview) served as the editor.

When Did 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' Film?

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story was first announced in June 2021 after Netflix won the movie in a bidding war. However, filming did not take place until nearly a year later, in May 2022, with production primarily taking place in Los Angeles, California, filling in for the movie's Michigan setting.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in November 2022, Seinfeld revealed that the Netflix execs were watching the final cut of the film and that he expected the movie to be released in early 2023. However, the movie was delayed for unknown reasons.