Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld will have a legendary comedic ensemble for his first-ever turn behind the camera for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. The Netflix comedy feature was announced last summer and will see Seinfeld write, direct, produce, and star alongside some of the biggest names in comedy today in a tale of delicious frosted breakfast treats and bitter competition based on a joke he made in a previous Netflix special. To help flesh out the film, Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder will help with the script.

Joining Seinfeld in the film are fellow comedians Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life and Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), James Marsden (Sonic 2), Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death), Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). The lineup reads like a list of guests for a season of Seinfeld's other hit show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Their talents are wide-ranging too, with a mix of movie stars, television greats, and generally renowned stand-ups among the crowd.

Unfrosted recounts the bitter rivalry between Kellogg's and Post, the cereal giants behind some of the biggest breakfast treats out there from Frosted Flakes to Honey Bunches of Oats. It's the year 1963 and both companies are hard at work trying to perfect a revolutionary breakfast pastry. Post would announce their new snack, Country Squares, before it went to market, giving Kellogg's enough time to answer back with their own very similar treat which would eventually become the now-beloved Pop-Tart. Per the logline for the film, it's "A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen."

Joining Seinfeld on the production side of things are Feresten and Beau Bauman with Cherylanne Martin joining Robin and Marder as an executive producer. Seinfeld went back to his past to find the writers for Unfrosted. Feresten and Robin both had writing credits on his landmark sitcom Seinfeld while all three worked with him on his now-infamous animated film Bee Movie.

There are some serious comedy chops between these three beyond their connections to Seinfeld too. Feresten previously wrote for The Michael Richards Show and for renowned late-night comedian David Letterman from 1990 through 1995. Among other things, he was also a guest writer for Saturday Night Live and wrote for an episode of The Simpsons. Robin, meanwhile, was also one of the co-creators of The Michael Richards Show and wrote for Saturday Night Live while also penning the feature comedy Live Free or Die. Finally, Marder served as a writer for the 1996 series Night Stand and notably appeared as both the first guest filmed, and the last guest aired on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He's also a prominent stand-up comedian, often opening for Seinfeld himself.

With an insane cast of talented comedians and a crew of veterans in the field, Unfrosted is shaping up to be an intriguing comedy feature. There is currently no release date for the film.