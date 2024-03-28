The Big Picture Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story directed by Jerry Seinfeld is a colorful, silly comedy about the feud between Kellogg's and Post.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Melissa McCarthy and Hugh Grant, making pastry warfare look goofy.

Netflix will release Unfrosted on May 3, marking Seinfeld's return to the feature film space after his last movie, Bee Movie.

The future of breakfast is on the line in the first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Featuring a loaded ensemble that includes Seinfeld alongside Melissa McCarthy and a disgruntled Hugh Grant in a Tony the Tiger costume, the film will tell the story of the bitter feud between Kellogg's and Post that led to the birth of the frosted pastry of many flavors sold on store shelves today. Instead of telling the story like a straight biopic, however, Seinfeld and company are embracing the chaos, taking inspiration from his joke about Pop-Tarts shared in his 23 Hours to Kill special.

Unfrosted takes place in Battle Creek, Michigan in 1963, where the two notorious cereal rivals are looking for a way to revolutionize how consumers start their day. After years of bland breakfasts, Kellogg's and Post peruse the world of pastries for their next big thing. What follows is a war that gets explosive, sometimes literally, as corporate ambition runs wild, betrayal runs rampant, and menacing milkmen enter the fray. Through plenty of research and experimentation with artificial ingredients, the team at Kellogg's hopes to win the race with dessert for breakfast, even as the company navigates its own internal chaos.

Seinfeld wanted to make "a colorful, dumb, silly comedy," with Unfrosted, a tone that's reinforced throughout the trailer. He has a stacked roster of comedy icons by his side to help bring the laughs too, with the Oscar-nominated McCarthy and Emmy-nominated Grant leading a supporting group that also includes Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Fred Armisen, and Maria Bakalova. Despite just how goofy this story of pastry warfare looks, Seinfeld insisted that there is some truth to the mostly fictionalized tale inspired by the real-life battle between Post's Country Squares and Kellogg's Pop-Tarts.

Who Helped Jerry Seinfeld Bring 'Unfrosted' to Life?

Netflix and Seinfeld have been steady partners in recent years, becoming the streaming home to his and Larry David's legendary sitcom Seinfeld as well as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and multiple specials, including the aforementioned 23 Hours to Kill. Unfrosted, however, will finally mark his return to the feature film space after the meme-worthy Bee Movie in 2007. He joined forces with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder, all of whom worked on the animated black and yellow adventure, to pen the script for the project.

Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story pops up on Netflix on May 3. Check out our guide here for everything to know about the upcoming comedy and watch the trailer below.