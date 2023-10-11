Finding entertaining comedies that keep audiences engaged and ultimately steal a few chuckles is a breeze. With that being said, it is inevitable to stumble upon some films in the category that are downright disappointing in the comical department every now and again.

On Reddit, several movie enthusiasts share which are the most painfully unfunny movies — featuring humorless narratives and overall messy executions — that they have ever witnessed. From Space Jam 2 to Holmes & Watson, these are the worst comedies of all time, according to users on the platform.

10 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The infamous sequel to the Space Jam franchise follows LeBron James as he teams up with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence that has kidnapped his son.

RELATED: The 'Space Jam' Sequels That Never Happened

To deathjoe4, it is quite clear which is the only entertaining moment in the 2021 movie: "I laughed precisely once because of a 6 second cameo," the user wrote. -HeisenBird- , for one, believes that the film "has been completely forgotten." They wrote, "No memes, no references, nothing. NBA Twitter and NBA Reddit are very active but absolutely nobody is talking about Space Jam 2. A vapid corporate product."

9 'Thunder Force' (2021)

Image via Netflix

In this 2021 action adventure, two childhood best friends join forces when one creates a powerful treatment that grants them superhuman abilities. Their mission? To protect their city from the menacing supervillains that threaten its safety.

As it turns out, Thunder Forcewas a true disappointment to many, including radio_jake, who described it as "an hour and a half of my life I'll never get back." TenaciousDaniel agreed in a reply: "Was scrolling down to find this one. What’s unbelievable to me is that some people think it’s hilarious. I have no words."

8 'The Love Guru' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The controversial Marco Shanbel 2008 film features actor Mike Myers in one of his poorest roles. It follows its protagonist Pitka, raised in an Indian ashram and born in America, as he returns to his native land to become a spiritualist and self-help expert.

There are many things wrong with The Love Guru; so much so that some even claim it ruined Myers' career. Its poor script and questionable execution are at the top of the list. "We made it roughly ten minutes. My friend leaned over to ask if I wanted to leave, I said let’s give it a few more minutes. Next joke was a booger joke. We left," PresidentGSO admitted.

7 'Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser' (2015)

Image via Crackle

David Spade reprises his role as Joe Dirt in this low-rated sequel. The film follows the journey of the white-trash hero as he travels through time and the American heartland while holding a mop and sporting his signature mullet. In the meantime, he finds himself embarking on a series of misadventures.

When mr_ryno27 admitted that they don't know "why they even made" Joe Dirt 2popnlocknes did not hesitate to answer, "Because you can’t leave a good thing alone. You have to try to milk it for all it’s worth." It is no news to anyone that sometimes the most reasonable thing to do is, indeed, to leave a great film untouched despite its success.

6 'Zoolander 2' (2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ben Stiller steps into the shoes of the iconic fashion model again in the second installment of the Zoolander franchise. This time, the character is thrust back into the spotlight alongside Owen Wilson's Hansel. After living in seclusion for years, the two are lured into modeling again in Rome. However, they soon realize they are at the center of a sinister conspiracy.

RELATED: Ben Stiller's 10 Best Movies and Shows as a Director, Ranked by IMDb

There is no doubt that the second Zoolander entry falls incredibly flat on audience's expectations. On the platform, towcar noted, "How did they not watch it after and think, wow this is garbage." A_Silent_Fox joined the discussion by saying that it was the only movie they have walked out on: "It was utter utter rubbish I couldn't stand it anymore. Nobody in the audience was laughing."

5 'Meet the Spartans' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, Meet the Spartans is a comedy fantasy that satirizes the Gerard Butler-led 300, also referencing other movies, TV shows, commercials, and video games in the historical genre. Just like in the 2006 movie, Leonidas of Sparta (Sean Maguire) and his army go to war to fight for Sparta's freedom.

A 2008 flick universally panned by critics, Meet the Spartans is obviously also not a fan favorite on the website. "That movie was a revelation for me as a kid," Darth_Revan_Reborn wrote. "Prior to watching Meet the Spartans I didn't even consider the possibility that a movie could be bad."

4 'Movie 43' (2013)

Image via Hollywood Pictures

Despite its ensemble cast, Movie 43 is known for being a major letdown. The 2013 comedy directed by Elizabeth Banks, Steven Brill, and Steve Carr chronicles a series of interconnected events as a broken-down producer (Dennis Quaid) pitches some wild, controversial storylines with well-known Hollywood actors.

"Every actor in that pile of crap must have lost a huge wager with the producers to have to appear in it," fearandloathinginpdx wrote under a Reddit discussion. "If you look at it objectively it's very, very clearly and pointedly taking the piss out of Hollywood," AromaTaint argued that the film is a satire. "It's deliberately awful as that's a reflection of the exact sort of films this current thread is somewhat ironically about."

3 'Epic Movie' (2007)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Like Meet the Spartans, Epic Movie falls under the "parody" sub-category in the comedy department. It follows four adult orphans (Kal Penn, Adam Campbell, Faune Chambers, and Jayma Mays) who somehow embark on an adventure inside blockbuster and fantasy films.

Judging from its Rotten Tomatoes score, Epic Movie couldn't be farther from epic — it is a deeply unfunny movie that fails to properly satirize the blockbusters it mentions. "I was a film reviewer when Epic Movie came out and I wrote it was the worst thing I had ever seen in a theater. It’s been over 10 years and I still feel that way," revealed livestrongbelwas.

2 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Starring Adam Sandler, Jack and Jill follows the titular advertising executive, Jack, as he prepares for Thanksgiving and heads over to visit his needy, passive-aggressive fraternal twin sister, Jill, to interesting results.

RELATED: Adam Sandler's Most Underrated Movie Isn't the One You Expect

According to a good number of Redditors on the website, the Dennis Dugan movie is a big disappointment, with one of the greatest actors of all time, Al Pacino,delivering one of his weakest performances. However, Bellikron argued that Pacino's presence still manages to improve the movie: "I'd push back and say that Al Pacino does elevate that movie to the point where it is watchable. Doesn't mean it's a good movie but Dunkaccino is legitimately funny."

1 'Holmes & Watson' (2018)

Image via Columbia Pictures

2018's Holmes & Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the titular roles, is supposedly a comical rendition of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's renowned mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. The only thing? It isn't humorous at all (according to a plethora of Reddit users).

"Fun fact about Holmes and Watson. Realizing how bad it was the studio tried to sell it to Netflix to avoid a theatrical release. Netflix wouldn’t touch it," crazybaker42 wrote. "Holmes and Watson actually made me sick like I was in some sort of fever dream. Just so unfunny and it gave me a really bad headache," Ballsohardstate commented.

KEEP READING: Worst Comedies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes