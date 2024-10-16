It's been a busy year for Russell Crowe already, with the Oscar-winning actor starring in projects such as The Exorcism, Sleeping Dogs, and Land of Bad, alongside stars like Sam Worthington, Liam Hemsworth, and Karen Gillan. However, a few years ago, Crowe stepped outside his wheelhouse to play a terrifying villain in Unhinged, the 2020 psychosocial thriller which also stars Dark Matter and Bad Batch star Jimmi Simpson. Unhinged has jumped to the top of the Netflix charts, surpassing Adam Sandler's Pixels and Jenna Ortega's Scream to reach the #3 spot. The film cost $33 million to produce and earned only $44 million at the worldwide box office and currently sits at a 48% rating from critics and a 77% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Derrick Borte directed Unhinged with a script from Carl Ellsworth. Borte made his directorial debut in 2009 with The Joneses, the comedy flick starring Gary Cole and Amber Heard, which he followed up with Dark Around the Stars, the drama starring Mark Kassen and Kathryn Hahn. Unhinged is the last project that Borte has helmed, but before his work on the film, he also directed American Dreamer, the 2018 crime thriller starring Jim Gaffigan and Tammy Blanchard. Ellsworth wrote the script for the star-studded 2012 action film, Red Dawn, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck, Josh Hutcherson, and Adrianne Palicki. He also wrote one episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and several episodes of Animorphs. Ellsworth also wrote the script for Red Eye, the 2005 thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy that's streaming exclusively on Amazon MGM+.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Netflix?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die recently premiered on Netflix and has found extreme success, immediately jumping to the top spot and proving that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence haven't lost a beat. Lonely Planet, the Netflix Original film starring Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern, also premiered last week and has been in a race against Bad Boys 4 to the top of the charts, but is currently losing and sitting at #2. A Quiet Place Part 2, the horror sequel starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, also recently premiered on Netflix and quickly made its way into the top 10.

Unhinged stars Russell Crowe and was written by Carl Ellsworth and directed by Derrick Borte. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Unhinged on Netflix.

Unhinged Director Derrick Borte Cast Russell Crowe , Jimmi Simpson , Gabriel Bateman , Caren Pistorius , Anne Marie Leighton , Sylvia Grace Crim Runtime 90 Writers Carl Ellsworth

