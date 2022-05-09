Blumhouse Television and Epix have teamed up for Unhuman, a film that sees a group of high school students on a field trip from Hell. While on the bus, a zombie ambush forces the teens to run for their lives. The trailer is out now and shows this band of misfits trying to come together in a desperate bid to not become lunch for the "unhuman" monsters. This brutal survival film releases digitally on June 3.

Everything starts off somewhat normal for the unfortunate kids on this field trip. Before they take off, their jerk of a principal (Peter Giles) gives a speech that essentially equates to telling them all they're going to go outside and touch grass. The bus is filled with your high school stereotypes — the jock who bullies the unpopular students, the Dungeons and Dragons nerds, the popular girls, and just about everything in between — all ready to enjoy their sort of day off at whatever location the school came up with that's vaguely related to their coursework. Suddenly, they get a message from the U.S. Office of Civil Defense about a chemical attack that they quickly learn turns people into zombies when the principal gets attacked. Everyone left alive is sent scrambling to find someplace to hide.

The trailer gives off some slight Zombieland vibes, only this film awards its main cast with superlatives based on just how likely they are to bite it. Brianne Tju's character is awarded "Most Likely to Survive" after taking charge and coming up with a plan to survive while one of the D&D nerds (Drew Scheid) freaks out and tosses his weapon, earning him the unfortunate title of "Most Likely to Die First." Regardless of how likely they are to kill, get killed, or get everyone killed, the group has to work together which is easier said than done given their conflicting personalities. By the end, it's clear most of the students will know how to take names and survive their brutal new reality.

Leading the cast of Unhuman are Tju and Giles alongside Benjamin Wadsworth, Uriah Shelton, and Ali Gallo. Behind the camera is veteran horror writer Marcus Dunstan who worked on screenplays for the Saw franchise from the fourth film onwards. Dunstan also wrote this film with his writing partner Patrick Melton who recently penned the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie. Alex Kruener, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, and Jason Blum all served as executive producers.

Unhuman is set to be released digitally on June 3. Check out the trailer below to see the gang of misfits attempt to survive their field trip from Hell.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Unhuman:

The dead will have this club for breakfast. Blumhouse Television and EPIX bring you the story of a high school field trip gone bloody awry. Seven misfit students must band together against a growing gang of unhuman savages. The group’s trust in each other is tested to the limit in a brutal, horrifying fight to survive and they must take down the murderous zombie-creatures… before they kill each other first.

