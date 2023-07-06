Genndy Tartakovsky’s series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has finished the first leg of its fight with the season finale “End of the Beginning.” Unlike previous reawakenings, this group has yet to destroy their foe. In fact, their task at hand has now grown more powerful and difficult by the hour. Oh, and they also have to contend with dinosaurs, planes, and pyramids. Meanwhile, Emma/Melinda (Hazel Doupe) is more resolved than ever to lead our heroes into the unknown. The show that deconstructs heroes and their journeys has built one up from confusion to nearly save the world in a finale that is rushed but compelling; now she’ll have to drag everyone else with her.

Emma’s Road Back to the Cosmic Realm

Emma has somehow been launched back home after the Evil tears Melinda’s soul out of her body. Her parents (Rosalind Ayres and Ron Bottitta) refuse to comply, forcing her to take a bath. At first, the Fairfaxes believe Emma needs rest, but then they see Emma turn the bathroom into a physics board of equations — even writing on the side of the tub and a mirror — and call the doctor. Emma does try to sleep, only seeing visions of her and Melinda getting ripped apart in a terrifying yet gorgeous animated sequence. The power of their connection is still with Emma even without Melinda’s soul; she's returned home emptier without the sorceress’ presence. She decides to run away from home and find a way back to the Cosmic Realm. She's just wanted to go home most of the season, and now she frantically needs to get out. It’s like a continuation of the hero's journey: instead of staying home and living your life anew, go back into the unknown. That bond forged has pulled Emma back toward her destiny.

Fortunately, the "Reawakened" pair of Lao Xi Sheng (Alain Uy) and Clarice Ledouyx (Grey DeLisle) — descendants of former Unicorn members who are now fans of the Order — help Emma after escaping the doctor’s goons and a failed request from Darvish (Brian George). Their support is limited at first, given their lack of actual magic, but they eventually ping Emma’s memory with the heart of the forest in the Northern Elves’ kingdom. Or course, Aelwulf in Edred’s body (Jacob Dudman) isn’t too keen on letting Emma use the heart to travel home, but a little blackmail does the trick. Emma has to make her wish to the heart of the forest that may or may not be granted because “the heart only knows truth.” If not, Aelwulf says she’ll feel immense pain. Rather, she steps up, simply says “Please help me,” grabs the heart, and hurls back to the cosmic realm.

Unicorn (And Winston?) Comes Together Through Emma/Melinda

Emma returns to a darker Cosmic Realm with more energy than the remaining members of Unicorn. She’s greeted by an isolated Winston (George Webster) on a rock who’s still a werewolf somehow. He uses his copter tail — his “spinny tail thing,” as Emma puts it — back to a desolate group. They've tried fighting for four years — time flows differently in the cosmic realm — to no avail, the Evil has won. The mighty Rakshasa (Sunkrish Bala) tried to hurl all of its power towards the Evil alone and got “obliterated,” as Merlin (Jeremy Crutchley) puts it.

As before, Emma adds the spirit by suggesting something mad: let her take all of their souls and become one. She says her connection with Melinda through their growth made them more powerful than before. Rather than erasing Emma, Melinda and Emma’s souls linked together. Emma saw Melinda’s tragedy of losing her mother in a way no other members of Unicorn had before — not even her love, Edred. She didn’t choose to join Unicorn, but Emma was able to see who Melinda was and respect her and understand why they had to fight. She became a new person and a stronger sorceress. It makes sense that they all need to come together to fight the Evil, even though it will require an unspeakable power.

Copernicus needs convincing — he doesn’t believe Emma’s body will be able to handle it. But, Emma connects to his emotions, discussing how he guided them through thousands of years. And even though he wants to protect her, Copernicus’ purpose is not just to protect but to fight. Again, Emma has fully bought into their predestined roles that she seemed so repulsed by at the start. The robot even sheds what appears to be a tear, which Copernicus brushes off as “condensation.”

Copernicus blasts Melinda’s soul towards Emma and the Reawakening begins — and then it stops, so Melinda can embrace Emma with a warmth not present in their first meeting. They merge and then Copernicus takes everyone else’s souls — Merlin and wolf Winston included — into Melinda, forming a powerful being that beats back the Evil (embodied by a large, angry face). But then, a voice calls out to Melinda, the same voice heard in the pilot. This time, Melinda/Emma recognizes her mother Morgan (Peta Johnson) crying out for help and — against the wishes of Edred — goes towards her. First, a younger Merlin pops out of the entity exclaiming that Morgan cannot be alive; then, when they approach Morgan, the current-day Merlin arrives.

Turns out the Evil is not Morgan herself, but her powers using Morgan’s life force to drain her essence. It makes sense why Morgan wanted to remove Melinda’s powers all those years ago; she knew what they could do to her child, and it makes sense they only ripped Melinda’s soul from Emma, like Morgan tried to do thousands of years ago. Unicorn tries to rip Morgan out, but, as Morgan puts it, “It won’t let go, I am its heart.” Morgan, unfortunately, tells Unicorn to kill her to stop the evil and “end this” — the same language Emma used seemingly minutes prior, but Melinda/Emma won’t do it. They let go and hurl out of the Cosmic Realm.

Nothing Is the Same

Unicorn does leave the Cosmic Realm physically intact. Somehow, Seng (Demari Hunt) is back to his child form and Winston is still a werewolf (without seeing whether there’s a full moon in sight). Winston asks if it’s over and Melinda/Emma replies, “No! This is just the beginning,” before being interrupted by the sight of their new world. They see Pyramids, castles, volcanoes, and skyscrapers, with dragons, dinosaurs, and what appears to be spaceships shooting lasers. The steampunk 1890s has changed into something entirely new, with no sign of the Evil or Morgan. Merlin sums it up as “Nothing will be as it was. Or what it would have been.” The Evil has shaped the new world, but it's done nothing to change Melinda/Emma’s resolve. She proclaims they will travel throughout time to save her mom. They give a reaction shot for every member of Unicorn — ranging from shocked to resolute — ending with a whistle from Copernicus.

“The End of the Beginning” leaves Unicorn: Warriors Eternal on another ludicrous cliffhanger. What happened during the four years Unicorn spent in the Cosmic Realm? Is Winston now a permanent werewolf? The finale had a lot to deal with and probably deserved more time to do so. They took more than half the episode just to return to the Cosmic Realm — a lot of time is spent with Emma running away from the doctor’s henchmen. Many of the questions to be asked cannot be answered without a second season.

However, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal also seamlessly combines exaggerated humor — Winston turning his tail into a helicopter, the science equations on the tub are a nice touch — with soaring drama and riveting fight sequences. Tartakosvky’s vision to form such a vast fantasy world sparkles at its best moments and his team’s care for Melinda/Emma’s story is on display. The pain captured in the chosen one narrative is continued throughout this season, showing Edred’s sacrifices and woes leaving his home for a woman who’s gone, but it also shows Melinda/Emma rising because they listened. Emma helped Melinda forgive herself for her mother’s loss and allowed her to heal in a way she hadn’t before in thousands of years, and that healing helped them become even more powerful and whole than before. Maybe that's in the cards for Edred and Seng, too. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has raised a lot of questions about the hero's journey that have very interesting answers waiting if the show has a chance to continue for another season.