Genndy Tartakovsky’s New Animated Series ‘Unicorn: Warriors Eternal’ Headed to Cartoon Network, HBO Max

Genndy Tartakovsky is truly unstoppable. The Russian-American animator, who has created such beloved, critically acclaimed animated series as Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack and the original Star Wars: Clone Wars (and directed three hit Hotel Transylvania movies) is back at it. It was announced today that he has a new series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, that will be headed to Cartoon Network and HBO Max. The official release states that the new show “will follow a team of ancient teen heroes as they work together to protect the world from an unforeseen omen. With themes of the supernatural weaved with adventure, the series captures fun yet mysterious character-based storytelling for kids, teens and parents alike.” Yes.

Further describing the series, the official release states that the show will center around a “team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions.” This sounds incredibly weird and incredibly cool.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal also sounds like the closest thing in Tartakovsky’s oeuvre to Sym-Bionic Titan, a rare commercial misfire from Tartakovsky and fellow creators Paul Rudish (who went on to make the hugely popular Mickey Mouse shorts for Disney) and Bryan Andrews (who is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand storyboard artists and a director on Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series What If … ?) that aired for a single season back in 2014. That series melded teen drama with a heighted, sci-fi framework to great effect, and it sounds like Unicorn: Warriors Eternal could do the same, except with a nifty fantasy angle.

“Twenty-five years ago Dexter’s Laboratory was Cartoon Network’s first original series. It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years,” Tartakovsky said in an official statement. “Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can’t wait for people to see it!” (It currently does not have a scheduled release date; such things are tricky in the time of COVID-19.)

Tartakovsky’s most recent series for Cartoon Network, the decidedly adult Primal, finishes its 10-episode first season on Sunday, with a second season scheduled for next year. (He recently told us that the show could go on for many years.) He also wrote Hotel Transylvania 4, which will be out next summer, and has a pair of features in development with Sony Pictures Animation – R-rated comedy Fixed and PG-13-rated action extravaganza Black Knight. Tartakovsky always delivers something fresh and unexpected, and is undoubtedly one of modern animation’s most breathlessly talented creators.