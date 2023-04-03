The image that comes to mind when we hear "animation" are Disney, Pixar, or Dreamworks. Even though animation is now used in various ways, including marketing, design, and science, most people still conjure images of cute cartoon characters targeted at children. Most of us have had a wonderful experience growing up with characters like Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Woody, or Merida. While there is no age restriction to loving animation content, in all our lives, there came the point when those beloved characters from our youth were tucked in the corner of our hearts, safe and sound, in favor of more complex and mature entertainment. And this is where adult animation swiftly makes an entrance.

From King of The Hill mocking political correctness, the struggles that come with puberty, and aspects of midlife crisis to the stunning yet gory live-action segments and shorts in Love, Death, & Robots, adult animated series have become increasingly popular among older audiences. Seeing familiar animation styles and characters in a more adult-oriented setting as they tackle mature and complex themes revitalizes the medium. Their unique blend of humor and satire is more relatable and enjoyable for those who have experienced more of life. The irreverent and often crass humor is a refreshing and welcome break from more sanitized programming.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Unicorn Warriors: Eternal is the latest addition to the adult animated category and promises to take things to the next level with powerful characters, cutting-edge animation, and a story that will make you laugh, cry, and think. Here’s everything we know about the fantasy series.

When And Where Is Unicorn Warriors: Eternal Releasing?

Unicorn Warriors: Eternal had its first official footage reveal at the Annecy Festival in June 2022. This was followed by a series preview at New York Comic Con later that year. The series will debut On May 4, 2023, premiering on the Adult Swim network at midnight and streaming on HBO Max the next day.

With 10 episodes, this will be another miniseries in the Over the Garden Wall style produced by Cartoon Network. Repeats on Adult Swim and Toonami will follow weekly premieres of new episodes. Beginning on May 5, the series will be shown globally, starting in South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Is There A Trailer For Unicorn Warriors: Eternal?

Yes, Adult Swim unveiled the official Unicorn: Warriors Eternal trailer on March 29, 2023, showcasing the show's eye-catching animation design and a narrative about reincarnation and ancient evils. The trailer features numerous action-adventure themes, mystical beings, and powers combined with a British-inspired backdrop. Fans are familiar with these concepts being appropriate for a Tartakovsky piece. Based on the action-packed trailer with a healthy dose of mystical concepts, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal will have ample thrills throughout its run.

The trailer does draw attention to the fact that this is a little bit different from the initial descriptions of the show when it was first approved. The earlier synopsis for the series described it as having comic undertones as the heroes struggle through teenage troubles while attempting to put together their fractured memories. Yet, the trailer mainly centers on the theme of the mythical heroes being resurrected to combat evil without much focus on teenage angst and humor. If this were a deliberate editing choice or a creative decision to forego the comic aspect, we would only get to know the greater detail once the series airs.

Who Are The Cast of Unicorn Warriors: Eternal?

Unicorn Warriors: Eternal’s cast consist of entirely new names. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, is voiced by Hazel Doupe. She is joined by Demari Hunte in the voice role of Seng, a cosmic monk, with Victor Alli voicing adult Seng. Eldred, a warrior elf, is brought to life by Tom Milligan, with Ron Bottitta joining as the father of one of the teenagers. There is no mention of who will be voicing Copernicus, a steam-powered robot from the future. With the much hype around the series, it will be interesting to see how well the young cast does, and if we are to go by the released trailer, we don’t have much to worry about.

What is Unicorn Warriors: Eternal About?

Genndy Tartakovsky is an influential figure in western animation. He has amassed a devoted following, multiple accolades, and critical acclaim for his series, which includes Primal, Dexter's Laboratory, and Hotel Transylvania, meaning there is automatically a lot of excitement surrounding any new projects he undertakes.

Unicorn Warriors: Eternal narrates the story of a group of ancient warriors who, through innumerable reincarnations, have spent many decades trying to stave off the evil forces in a world that has been troubled by a demonic presence since the beginning of time. Even though Melinda, a mighty sorceress, Tseng, a “cosmic monk,” and Edred, an elf warrior, are all dedicated to their task, their lives are all turned upside down when their resurrection cycle is disrupted, sending their souls into the bodies of unaware teenagers who are unable to handle their abilities or remember who they indeed are. In Unicorn, the heroes' fear of being reborn as teenagers seems to pale in comparison to the many new horrific forms that the ultimate evil has taken. The series has the perfect mix of fantastical beings, a greater evil, and the much-expected teen angst and emotions, all set in a steampunk version of London during the Industrial Revolution.

Here is the official synopsis:

"Unicorn: Warriors Eternal follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions."

Who Is Making Unicorn Warriors: Eternal?

Tartakovsky is the creator behind Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and had wanted to do this series for a long time. “This show was created in my early days at Cartoon Network Studios more than 20 years ago. All the projects we worked on- Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Sym-Bionic Titan- were like a training ground getting us ready for this series.”

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal was greenlit alongside Tiny Toons Looniversity in 2020 and is being produced by Cartoon Network Studios and William Street. The series was originally going to be aimed at kids and families, with the show premiering on Cartoon Network as part of the ACME Night block, but it was instead moved to Adult Swim. Sam Register serves as an executive producer besides Tartakovsky, with Stephen DeStefano as a character designer, the music is produced by Tyler Bates and Joanne Higginbottom, with Joel Valentine working on the sound effects design.