Insane First Trailer for ‘Unicorn Wars’ Sends Militarized Teddy Bears into Battle

If you haven’t seen filmmaker Alberto Vázquez‘s award-winning animated work in Psiconautas, los niños olvidados (Birdboy: The Forgotten Children), I’d highly recommend that you fix that ASAP. But if you need a reason as to why you should check out his work, well, the first trailer for his upcoming animated film Unicorn Wars is here to give you just that.

I’ve been looking forward to seeing more from this project for a couple of years now. This first look is fantastic. It’s also an early look at the project that’s still underway through production companies Autour de Minuit, Schmuby, Uniko, and Abano. Cartoon Brew got a chance to show off this early bit of footage that reveals the age-old war waged between militarized teddy bears and the dangerous unicorns that threaten their way of life. The production will start in earnest in January 2021 with a release date aiming for 2022.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Teddy bears and unicorns have been at war for as long as anyone can remember. Private Bluet craves unicorn blood because, according to the prophecy, it confers eternal beauty. A teddy bear regiment leaves the training camp for a mission that will end in a brutal and disastrous final battle.

Check out the insane first trailer for Unicorn Wars below: