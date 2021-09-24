Self-described “singer, activist, and UFO experiencer” Demi Lovato is on the search for the truth about aliens with their new Peacock series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, and Collider has three exclusive character portraits from the series, ahead of its September 30 release date.

The three portraits focus on the three main characters of the four-part series. Naturally, Lovato has their own portrait, as they are trying to find new information about extra-terrestrials after an experience at Joshua Tree made them a believer. Also with their own portraits are Demi’s sister Dallas Lovato, who is holding a green, glowing light, and Demi’s best friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, who is skeptical about this endeavor.

Through the series, Demi will interview various experts on extra-terrestrials, including scientists, alien abductees, various eyewitnesses, and even UFO experiments. In the first trailer, we saw some of these experiments, as Demi and the gang try to find the truth about mysterious lights, explore unexplainable phenomena, and have some surprising reactions to their experiments. Will Demi Lovato be the person to finally get the answers mankind has been searching for when it comes to extra-terrestrials and unidentified flying objects? Only one way to find out!

Unidentified with Demi Lovato debuts all four episodes on September 30 on Peacock. Check out the character posters below.

Here's the official synopsis for Unidentified with Demi Lovato:

UNIDENTIFIED WITH DEMI LOVATO is an unscripted series that follows Lovato and their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots. This series is an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, along with Dallas and Matthew, told through Demi’s unique and entertaining point of view.

