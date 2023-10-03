While movies stealing chuckles from viewers is usually a good thing (especially if we're talking comedies), over the years, there have been several flicks that managed to do so unexpectedly, providing audiences with loads of laughter even if that wasn't their initial goal. The most well-known example of this is Tommy Wiseau's iconic film The Room, which is a treasured one among many moviegoers over the past 20 years.

From xXx: Return of Xander Cage to The Wicker Man, Reddit, several cinephiles discussed what are the most unintentionally funny movies they have ever seen, whether it be moody fantasy vampire flicks or questionable post-apocalyptic films.

10 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This Vin Diesel-led third installment for the xXx action thriller franchise revolves around its titular character in the aftermath of faking his death and assuming a new identity while living in self-imposed exile in the Dominican Republic.

Featuring questionable ratings and an underwhelming narrative, the 2017 movie left out much to be desired. According to some users on the platform, Return of Xander Cage really had no business being that funny. A now-deleted account even described it as "hilarious" and claimed that they were "laughing pretty hard in the theater."

9 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Roger Christian and widely regarded as one of the worst sci-fi movies of all time, the unforgettable Battlefield Earth illustrates the year of 3000 A.D. when the Earth is lost to the alien race of Psychlos who actively enslave humans. It is based on the novel of the same name written by L. Ron Hubbard.

While the film had potential (its source material is actually beloved by many), Battlefield Earth ultimately became one of the most despised movies in the genre, with some ruthless reviews to match. However, many Redditors help prove the point that it is still an entertaining feature to watch. "Man I would see a sequel in a second," ittleoff admitted. "I was laughing and entertained the whole damned movie.

8 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Image via Universal Pictures

Unlike its iconic predecessor — which endures one of the most groundbreaking and influential movies of all time — the second installment of the Jaws franchise was a major disappointment. It centers on the now-widowed (Lorraine Gary) and her undying belief that a great white shark is seeking revenge on her family.

Considered hilariously bad by some, The Revenge is also a popular pick on the platform for the most unintentionally funny movies of all time. "I like how the shark somehow grew lungs and can roar like a lion. Or how mario van peebles gets eaten by jaws but somehow resurfaces at the end to make a joke and they all laugh it off," Sgt_Schlubby admitted.

7 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Image via Severin Films

In the horror thriller directed by James Nguyen, a swarm of mutated birds invades the quiet town of Half Moon Bay, California. Given its questionable execution, Bidermic: Shock and Terror is often mentioned in the same breath as many "so bad they're good movies".

Even if it attempts to deliver a serious commentary on the dangers of global warming, the 2010 flick is an undeniably weak feature. However, many Redditors believe it to be hilarious. A user even highlighted one comedic bit: "'Hey, birds are attacking, spitting acid, and exploding on impact like kamikaze planes, and the world is falling apart. What do you all think we should do?' Picnic on the beach? Sure, that sounds fine.'"

6 'Showgirls' (1995)

Image via MGM

Paul Verhoeven's steamy erotic thriller remains one of the biggest box office bombs and tells the story of a young drifter named Nomi (Elizabeth Berkley) as she arrives in Los Angeles to become a dancer and attempts to make it to the top of the showgirls.

When asked which was the most accidentally funny movie they've ever seen, several users mentioned the 1995 flick (though it is actually supposed to be satirical, and some even consider it to be a camp masterpiece). Oldsluggy, for one, even described it as a "[redacted] masterpiece." "It's even better with closed captioning on," said a Redditor in a different post.

5 'Samurai Cop' (1991)

Image via Demel International Corporation

In the movie Samurai Cop, Joe Marshall and Frank Washington are two determined detectives who will stop at nothing to bring down the Katana, a rogue Yakuza gang made up of brutal and sadistic killers who aim to dominate the drug trade in Los Angeles.

"Every aspect of the film is a failure, but it's so entertaining to watch," commented Spidey10. "Watched this with the Rifftrax commentary. What a terrible, hilarious movie," said chubby_cheese. The best part about it? It features an equally hilarious sequel, with Tommy Wiseau as the villain.

4 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Infamous for being a terrible movie, The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage is a horror flick that revolves around a police officer's quest to uncover the disappearance of a young girl. In the meantime, he ends up realizing that there's a larger secret to be unearthed among a neo-pagan community.

In Redditor's way of seeing things, the Neil LaBute movie is still worth the watch given the unlikely entertainment it provides audiences. Under a comment where everyone enthusiastically quotes the film's most memorable lines, Nach0Man_RandySavage wrote, "I think Nic Cage has hinted that he wasn’t taking it so serious," to which Gupperz replied, "I'm sure he'd like you to think that."

3 'The Happening' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the notoriously bad The Happening is a post-apocalyptic flick that centers on a science teacher (Mark Wahlberg) and his family's attempt to survive a virus that causes those infected to become suicidal. While the film features a promising narrative, it ultimately disappoints viewers.

On the platform, NotMyHersheyBar highlighted that they are "convinced the actors revolted against Shymalan, decided the script was execrable, and conspired to make it a comedy when he wasn't paying attention." Additionally, HelplessCorgis noted that they "seriously thought that was the end of Mark Wahlberg's career."

2 'Twilight' (2008)

Image via Summit Entertainment

When both leads seem to dislike the movie they're in, that surely says something. Nevertheless, it is hard to argue that Twilight, a fantasy drama that follows an awkward teenager as she navigates through life in the eerie Folks and falls for a hundred-something-year-old vampire, raised an entire generation, thus remaining a comfort movie and guilty pleasure for many.

Even if only to be mocked, Twilight is a gem that deserves to be watched at least once. "When I watched the first Twilight movie with my wife I was laughing the entire time. I nearly died when he started sparkling," Stratocast7 said. "I like when Bella was on Edward’s back and he ran up a tree that seemed a thousand feet tall but then they zoomed out and it looked like it was only ten feet tall," added NotSureNotRobot.

1 'The Room' (2003)

Image via TPW Films

The indisputable answer to this question is, of course, Tommy Wiseau's unlikely masterpiece The Room, which endures a cult classic all these years later. The 2006 movie centers on Wiseau's protagonist and the gigantic turn his life takes after he learns that his fiancée (Juliette Danielle) is having an affair with his best friend (Greg Sestero).

"It's tearing me apart this is not the top comment," sshen wrote when a user mentioned the movie under a Reddit post. "That film is a masterpiece and it always makes me laugh," AceofKnaves246 said. In truth, it is hard to find a more unintentionally funny movie than The Room, which is why it will certainly endure a remarkable feature for years to come.

