The Big Picture The WGA strike continues with no signs of a deal being reached, but the Union Solidarity Coalition (TUSC) is supporting film crew members at risk of losing healthcare through an auction of collectibles and celebrity experiences.

The TUSC auction features rare collectibles like signed posters and celebrity hand-made crafts, as well as opportunities to meet favorite celebrities and further careers in writing and acting.

TUSC was formed this year to support striking crew members by helping them set up health insurance plans and paying their premiums. The show of solidarity from stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Dwayne Johnson gives hope for a better industry. #WGAstrike

Nearly three months into the WGA strike, there are no signs that a deal is remotely close between the writers and the studios. Companies have unashamedly expressed a desire to starve out the writers with anonymous executives even confirming to Deadline the hope is to wait them out "until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses." Fortunately, the union and its supporters have found ways to keep members in its ranks afloat amid such a tumultuous time in the industry. The latest effort comes from The Union Solidarity Coalition (TUSC) which is holding an auction full of rare collectibles and celebrity experiences to support film crew members at risk of losing their health care. The auction closes on August 5 at 4 p.m. PT and all proceeds go to the TUSC Fund of the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

Like the WGARAGE SALE which is also benefiting striking workers throughout the industry, the TUSC auction features no shortage of cool collectibles like a Spaceballs poster signed by the great Mel Brooks, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse posters autographed by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, Abbi Jacobson's blue bodycon dress from Broad City, or a "F---ing Library of Celebrity Signed Books" complete with a year-long membership to Celebrity Book Club. A number of celebrities have also donated hand-made crafts including soft blankets from Justine Bateman, a hand-crafted ceramic vase from Seth Rogen, a knit bikini from Lena Dunham, and a painting from former basketball player Rod Benson.

There are also experiences galore for anyone who wants to meet their favorite celebrities or even further their career as a writer or actor. Pick the brains of I'm Sorry creator and star Andrea Savage or Harley Quinn producer and showrunner Justin Halpern over coffee or lunch, take three hour-long acting classes from She Hulk: Attorney at Law's Ginger Gonzaga, or join a virtual writing workshop with Emmy nominated multi-hyphenate Amber Tamblyn. If you're looking for something more laid back, bidding is also open for the experience of eating corn dogs with Stranger Things star Brett Gelman or chilling with Woody Harrelson at either his West Hollywood dispensary The Woods, or his soon-to-be-opened bar Holy Water. And that's only the tip of the iceberg for what's on offer.

What Is The Union Solidarity Coalition?

TUSC is fairly new to the scene, first coming together this year after witnessing writers take to the streets to start fighting for their fair share. Specifically, their focus is on aiding striking crew members who have lost their health insurance since going on the picket line by helping them set up plans and paying their premiums. Since they formed, they've hosted a few events to raise money including a Union Solidarity Night earlier this month which managed to rake in over $200,000 in donations. They're not stopping either, as they also plan to launch another collection of art, collectibles, and personalized celebrity experience later in August.

For as disheartening as the dual strike can be with shows and films pausing left and right and constant comments from executives on the "unrealistic" demands of workers simply seeking fair pay, job security, and protection from AI, the overwhelming show of solidarity for the unions gives hope. Stars from around the industry like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston, and Neil Gaiman have all given their full-throated support to both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson put his wealth behind the union effort recently with a historically-massive donation that will help keep everyone on the picket line afloat. There's a long battle ahead, but sticking together is the only way the fight for a better industry will ultimately be won.

Check out the auction on its official site before its August 5 cutoff date. You can also read our write-ups on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes for a detailed explanation of what they mean for you and for the industry.