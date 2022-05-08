They’ve been around a long time — forever, some say. They hunt down young women in dark streets, drink their blood, and hypnotize them. They can’t be slain except by daylight, holy water, or silver.

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Vampire Films To Watch Ahead of 'Morbius'

That’s Bram Stoker’s view, anyway. But not all of these creatures follow the trends put down by the classic Victorian tales. Stories change as life changes, as people decide the old things need new spins, as those new spins, in turn, become old things. As a culture changes, so does its media, and so do vampires — in what they represent, do, and act. There are thousands of different interpretations of the vampire across fiction, but a few examples from the big screen and small screen stand out from the lineup.

Angelus — 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997–2003)

Image Via The WB

As he’s first presented in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel (David Boreanaz) takes inspiration from Louis from Interview with the Vampire, down to the self-loathing and living off of rats in a sewer. While that’s interesting enough, he becomes something more unique once it’s revealed what he’s like without a soul — as his pure vampire self, Angelus.

He’s sadistic, manipulative, and takes joy in psychologically messing with Buffy and her friends. Angelus is also the cause of one of the first main character deaths in the entire show — Jenny Calendar had no chance when Angelus was ready to snap her neck with no emotion whatsoever. He's easily one of Buffy’s strongest villains.

Spike — Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003)

Though he exists in the same show as Angelus, Spike (James Marsters) is a different take on a vampire — in some cases, more human than a vampire should be. Despite himself, he falls in love with the girl who’s supposed to kill him, forms a bond with her human sister, and is surprisingly self-aware.

He is the only vampire seen in the show to willingly search for a way to retrieve his soul, wanting to have the humanity it will restore to him — for most vampires in the Buffy universe, they’re content to torture, kill, and turn other vampires for their own pleasure. Spike, though, is different. Indeed, Spike rebels against anything stereotypically "vampire" — he ventures out during daylight, eats human food, and listens to grunge.

Dracula — 'Bram Stoker’s Dracula' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

While Bram Stoker’s Dracula relies on the original story and characters for its plot, the portrayal of Dracula (Gary Oldman) is far different and more sympathetic than Bram Stoker’s own. Director Francis Ford Coppola intended to depart from the Hollywood view of vampires and emphasized the sensuality of Oldman’s character. Winona Ryder as Mina plays the character as madly in love with Count Dracula — which is the last thing Bram Stoker would have portrayed in his Victorian classic.

As one of the first adaptations to hit on the inherent sensuality of vampires as a theme of rebellion against sexual repression, this spurned the popularity of media in the 1990s that followed those ideas. While today that concept is practically expected–and films showing vampires as merciless creatures are lauded for creativity and ambition–at the time, it was something new.

Morbius — 'Morbius' (2022)

While the latest Sony-Marvel joint may not be getting the high ratings it hoped for, the concept is still theoretically interesting (and done better in the comics). It follows a typical Marvel superhero origin story–Morbius (Jared Leto) is a scientist experimenting with a cure for his unique blood disorder, gaining bat-like reflexes and abilities from vampire bats’ genes.

RELATED: 10 Modern Vampire Movies That Beat 'Morbius' At Its Own Game

A loose understanding of vampire bats notwithstanding, the idea is classic Marvel and introduces hard science into how vampirism could work in the universe.

Adam and Eve — 'Only Lovers Left Alive' (2013)

These are two characters who can't be separated. Definitely one of the least-stereotypical views on vampires, Only Lovers Left Alive is a philosophical, slow-moving film that uses its vampire protagonists to explore the realities of immortality. Pretentious, immortal, and suffering from depression, Adam (Tom Hiddleston) is a musician who has lived in his dilapidated Detroit mansion for decades, insistent on using only the oldest music equipment.

His wife of several centuries, Eve (Tilda Swinton), is more hopeful about the future of humanity and encourages him to remember that everything is a cycle of hope and loss and hope again. They both refuse to drink blood from humans, and they take long drives around Detroit by night. Director Jim Jarmusch has crafted a film that makes its viewers think and ponder how vampirism would actually affect someone.

Klaus Mikaelson — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009–2017)

Niklaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) was an interesting experiment — as a hybrid between a werewolf and a vampire, he had unique powers that were a mix of the two sides of himself. Somewhere in there was also a glimpse of humanity. While the details of werewolf-vampire hybrids became convoluted and ever more complicated as the show went on, the idea was certainly exciting and gave the character an intriguing backstory. It also made Klaus one of the very first vampires to exist, having been cursed with vampirism along with other members of his family.

Klaus himself added something new to the show; having lived for over 1000 years gave him plenty of reasons to be a bitter, opportunistic, and unreliable ally.

Lestat — 'The Interview With The Vampire' (1994)

Image via Warner Bros.

Lestat de Lioncourt is one of the most iconic portrayals of vampires in pop culture (alongside the second protagonist of the series, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt)). That he was played by A-list actor Tom Cruise in the 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Interview With The Vampire helped his popularity in mainstream media. Vicious, vain, and an indulger in luxuries, he often disgusts Louis with his cavalier attitude to drinking the blood of humans.

RELATED: 'Interview With The Vampire' TV Series Casts Sam Reid As Lestat

He’s an antihero in the film, and his presence drives much of the action and development of the other two main characters, Louis and Claudia. Everyone is hooked to see what tension he will add to the new television remake coming out later this year.

Blade — The 'Blade' Trilogy (1998-2004)

Image via New Line Cinema

Not Marvel’s first attempt at incorporating vampire lore into their comics universe, Blade is a vampire-hunting dhampir — half-vampire, half-human. Similarly to Morbius, whose titular character originally had a large role in the Blade comics, Blade takes a hard-science approach to vampires, such as torturing them using UV rays and looks at how vampirism might influence a society — how, for example, born vampires might be considered superior to those that were turned.

Blade himself, as a dhampir, has all the strengths of a vampire and none of their vulnerabilities to silver, garlic, or daylight — making him a "daywalker," the one thing a vampire can’t do, and the perfect person for hunting them down.

Dracula — 'Castlevania' (2017)

Castlevania is a great show (and video game adaptation) for Dracula fans, even if he is the villain. After his human wife, Lisa, is killed by a mob for supposedly being a witch, Dracula (Graham McTavish) wages war on humanity, becoming the series antagonist for much of the show.

The group of protagonists fighting to stop his war include his son, the half-vampire dhampir Alucard (James Callis) — originally Adrian Tepes before changing his name. Dracula proves to be tiring of his war, and after his son confronts him in a final battle, he’s ashamed and weary enough of everything he’s done that he allows himself to be killed.

Nadja, Nandor, Laszlo, Colin — 'What We Do In The Shadows' (2019)

Image via FX

It was only a matter of time before someone decided to take every bit of vampire lore ever mentioned and get a comedy out of it, and Taiki Waititi was that person. The movie he directed was followed up by the even more popular sitcom (streaming on Hulu currently), What We Do In The Shadows, which masterfully pokes fun at the stereotypical vampire.

It also invents a few more, like Colin (Mark Proksch), the energy-draining vampire who subsists, not on blood, but on the negative emotions of those around him (and also serves as that boring co-worker at every office).

KEEP READING:

The 25 Best Vampire Movies, Ranked

New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Ensemble Poster Pays Homage to '80s Horror Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Bethany Tillerson (24 Articles Published) Bethany is a writer for Collider. She lives in North Carolina, and loves the small home she's grown up in. When she isn't writing original fiction or watching her current favorite show, she's reading fanfiction or riding her bike along the local trails. More From Bethany Tillerson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe