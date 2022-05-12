Deadline is reporting that the CBS sitcom United States of Al, from prolific sitcom producer Chuck Lorre, has been canceled after two seasons. The series finale will air on CBS on May 19.

The multi-camera sitcom comes from creators David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari with Lorre executive producing. United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young and focuses on the friendship between the two characters. Young plays a Marine veteran, Riley, who is trying to adjust to civilian life when Kalyan’s character Awalmir, an interpreter who worked with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan, arrives in America ready to begin his new life. The series also stars Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, Elizabeth Alderfer, and Farrah Mackenzie.

United States of Al initially faced controversy for its casting of Kalyan as the Afghan Al, due to him being of Indian descent and born in South Africa. However, the series received a lot of praise in its second season for how it portrayed the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and its effect on the Afghan people last year.

The series being canceled comes as a bit of shock simply because of Lorre's name being attached. Lorre is a well-known television producer that is behind some of CBS’s biggest hits like The Big Bang Theory, Mom, and Two and a Half Men. Lorre is currently producing three other shows for the network with Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola, which both got renewed for a sixth and fourth season respectively, and B Positive, which is currently awaiting news on if it will be renewed. United States of Al will also be the first Lorre network show to end before four seasons since the very first show he created, Frannie’s Turn which premiered in 1992 and was canceled after one season.

The other shows still waiting for an announcement from CBS are the freshman bowling comedy How We Roll, the freshman medical drama Good Sam, and the Magnum PI reboot which just aired its fourth season finale. Meanwhile, CBS has given renewals to Blue Bloods, Ghosts, and every show in the NCIS franchise among others.

United States of Al was executive produced by Goetsch, Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan, and Mahyad Tousi for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions. The series has two more episodes left to air in the season, with what will now be the series finale airing next Thursday, May 19.

