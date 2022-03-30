Emmy-nominated writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster will serve as co-showrunners on the upcoming limited series The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon for WWE and Blumhouse Television. The series will be a scripted dramatic portrayal of the steroid trials that the titular pro wrestling chairman was faced with during the mid-1990s.

The series is set during the 1990s, a time when WWE (at the time, WWF) Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was repeatedly censured by New York Post writer Phil Mushnick. Mushnick's columns about the WWE eventually drew the attention of both the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, the latter of which was the nation’s most prestigious federal prosecutor’s office with a conviction rate of over 96 percent. Indited by the U.S government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to his talent, McMahon stood trial in 1994 after refusing to take a plea and was eventually unanimously acquitted by the jury. “Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project. Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of The United States Vs. Vince McMahon,” said Chris McCumber, President, Blumhouse Television. This is not the first time that this topic has been covered with VICE's Dark Side of the Ring documentary series dedicating an episode to the topic back in October 2021.

The series was announced by both WWE and Blumhouse in July last year, the series will be the first scripted portrayal of McMahon and will also include portrayals of many of the wrestlers from one of the most infamous chapters in the company's long history. “Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger-than-life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE,” said Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster. McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Jason Blum, McCumber, and Jeremy Gold will also serve as executive producers and both WWE and Blumhouse Television will produce. Currently, no casting for the series has been announced. There has also been no release date TV or streaming partner that would air the series announced.

Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster served as writers on the critically acclaimed comedy series Transparent, which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Peabody Award, and multiple Writers Guild Award nominations for Comedy Series. They also received a WGA nomination for Adapted Screenplay and won a Humanitas Prize for Drama Feature Film for their 2020 film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks. Upcoming projects for the pair along with The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon includes the limited series Painkiller starring Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba, which will cover the beginning of the opioid crisis will premiere later this year on Netflix.

The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon currently does not have a release date or window.

