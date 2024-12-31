Of all the major studios, Universal Pictures has one of the most stacked lineups of new films arriving in 2025, from new installments in some of the biggest blockbuster franchises to family-friendly fare and much more. You can look below to see all the movies currently on Universal's slate.

Universal Pictures

'Love Hurts'

February 7, 2025

Director: JoJo Eusebio Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, André Eriksen

87North gave stars like Bob Odenkirk and David Harbour their shots at being action stars in the films Nobody and Violent Night, and now it's Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan's (Everything Everywhere All at Once) turn in the action-comedy Love Hurts. The directorial debut of stuntman JoJo Eusebio follows a seemingly ordinary real-estate agent whose hitman past makes an unwelcome return to his life. Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) co-stars.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

February 13, 2025

Director: Michael Morris Cast: Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Isla Fisher, with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant

Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger returns as everyone's favorite hopeless romantic in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment in the popular romantic comedy franchise. The new film finds the titular character as a widowed single mother, as it's revealed that Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) was killed four years prior. Everything changes when Bridget falls for both the young heartthrob Roxster (Leo Woodall) and her son's schoolteacher, Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Hugh Grant also returns as Daniel Cleaver.

'Golden'

May 9, 2025

Director: Michel Gondry Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, Tim Meadows, Jayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, Jaboukie Young-White, and Missy Elliot

Grammy winner and music icon Pharrell Williams is teaming up with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) for the semi-autobiographical coming-of-age musical Golden. Set in the summer of 1977 in a Virginia Beach neighborhood, the movie follows a young man (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) as he navigates love, life, and culture. Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) co-stars in the movie.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

July 2, 2025

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Gareth Edwards Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein

Move over Star-Lord, it's Black Widow's turn to fight dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Rebirth will see filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) take the reins of the iconic prehistoric franchise with screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the first two films, returning to the series for the first time in over two decades. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) plays covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who must lead a team of highly skilled dino experts to secure genetic material from three of the biggest dinosaurs on the planet. Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) co-star.

'Nobody 2'

August 15, 2025

Director: Timo Tjahjanto Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, John Ortiz

Bob Odenkirk returns as assassin-turned-family-man Hutch Mansell in the action sequel Nobody 2. The Night Comes for Us filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto makes his English-language debut with the movie. Tjahanto has teased that the sequel will be "much more summery and colorful." Academy Award nominee Sharon Stone (Casino) will be playing the movie's big bad.

'Wicked: For Good'

November 21, 2025