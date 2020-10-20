Watch: Universal Beijing Resort Reveals New Details for Transformers Megabase, Minion Land, and More

Universal Beijing Resort today revealed some new details about plans for its upcoming theme park and hotels, including a video that showcases some concept art for the many themed lands, attractions, and more. Work began back in 2014 on the ambitious Chinese theme park, which is a joint venture that is 70% owned by Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd. and 30% owned by Universal Parks & Resorts, and now it’s almost time to unveil the massive project to the public.

Akin to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Beijing Resort encompasses a theme park, multiple hotels, and a Universal CityWalk hub, and this new video shows all of these off. The theme park is divided into seven distinct lands: Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood, and Waterworld.

The all-new lands here that don’t exist anywhere else are Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, and Minion Land, and they each feature unique attractions as follows:

In Transformers Metrobase , the first entire Transformers land in the world exclusively built in Universal Beijing Resort, guests can choose to become “guest agents” and fight together with Autobots on thrilling rides like the Decepticoaster, the biggest and most exciting roller coaster in the Resort or the Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark, one of the most popular rides in the land or visit the Energon Power Station to “replenish energy” like a bot.

Guests can explore The Valley of Peace of Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, inspired by DreamWorks Animation's beloved film franchise. Set in "Legendary China", this is Universal's first Kung Fu Panda-themed land. The Valley of Peace is the small town where Po, the panda hero of this story, lives. Guests can go on a Kung Fu adventure with Po, fighting against Tian Sha on a unique flume ride, Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior.

Inspired by Illumination's Despicable Mefranchise, Minion Land elates and captivates guests, welcoming them into a spectacular, one-of-a-kind immersive experience that invites them to explore iconic locations from the blockbuster films like never before. Throughout the land, guests can interact with the mischievous Minions themselves and, in the land's signature attraction, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, guests join Gru, his daughters and the Minions for an unpredictable and utterly electrifying ride. Guests are transformed into Minions and are launched into an unforgettable trip through Gru's Super Villain laboratory.

There’s also Jurassic World Isla Nublar and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, both of which exist (albeit in different forms) at Universal Orlando Resort. Here’s what you can expect from them at Universal Beijing Resort:

Walking into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ , Hogwarts™ castle perfectly embodies this incredible world full of infinite possibilities. Discover Dumbledore’s Office, Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, Gryffindor Common Room, and the Room of Requirement. The beloved Butterbeer™ is also available for guests to enjoy. In addition, guests may experience an adventure like no other with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™. This can-not-miss ride will refresh guests’ understanding of immersive entertainment and allow guests fly with Harry on a journey though familiar scenes in the movie and experience a completely immersive journey into the wizarding world.

Welcome to Jurassic World Isla Nublar, inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's legendary blockbuster franchise. Guests will explore this island of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Inside guests will find an authentic and magnificent world has been expertly brought to life in jaw-dropping detail. Guests can explore this hidden world with four unique zones filled with interactive adventures. With "Jurassic World Adventure", the main ride of this area, guests will take the All-Terrain Luxury Automatic System (ATLAS) into the wilderness of Nublar Island and embark on an adventure in the turbulent world of dinosaurs, encountering Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptor.

Beyond that, there are 24 shows and entertainment experiences throughout the park, including “Lights, Camera, Action!” featuring directors Steven Spielberg and Zhang Yimou as they take you behind the scenes of Hollywood special effects. And the Universal Hollywood Waterworld Stunt Show is being ported over to Beijing as well.

There are also two new on-site hotels, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel. Take a closer look at it all in the video below. Universal Beijing Resort is expected to open to the public in 2021.