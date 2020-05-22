Happy Three-Year Anniversary to the Hilarious ‘Dark Universe’ Tweet

“My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; / Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair! / Nothing beside remains. Round the decay / Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare / The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

Those last few lines of Percy Bysshe Shelley‘s “Ozymandias” are the ultimate evisceration of hubris. Imagine, if you will, the sight of a monument to one’s own infallibility lying broken and forgotten in an endless stretch of dust, all that ambition and grandeur lost to time. Or, you would have to imagine it, if we weren’t blessed three years ago today with the modern-day equivalent: The Hilarious “Dark Universe” Tweet.

Before The Mummy hit theaters in 2017, Universal was incredibly confident in its ability to build a shared universe of action movies based on its classic horror properties: The Dark Universe. Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella would play dual mummies. Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man. Russell Crowe as Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster. A photo was taken. Everyone was told to stand as uncomfortably as possible. Tom Cruise brought a shirt from home and the photographer said “that’s fine.” The Tweet was sent.

Unfortunately for all involved, The Mummy bombed so hard, plans for the Dark Universe were almost immediately scrapped altogether.

But three years later, The Tweet remains. It’s just sitting there. A lesson. A warning. A cautionary tale for any studio who dares to play God and build a universe that nobody asked for. “Look on my work,” The Tweet says, “it lost an estimated $95 million at the box office, and also Tom Cruise did that weird scream thing during the plane crash scene.” Despair, indeed.

Anyway, Leigh Whannell‘s The Invisible Man is currently available on-demand. You should watch it, that movie rips.