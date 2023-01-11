For many horror fans, Halloween and watching horror movies are a year-round affair. There’s no better feeling than turning down the lights after a long day at work and watching your favorite horror movies. Universal knows this as they have been the supplier of many of the genre’s best films. The famous scary studio has celebrated their rich history the past number of years with their amazing Universal Halloween Horror Nights attraction at both their Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando, Florida. The worst part about that attraction is that it’s only a seasonal Halloween event. However, now it’s been announced that Universal’s planning a year-round horror experience in the vein of Horror Nights in Las Vegas.

This was reported by Bloomberg who says the must-stop horror destination will be a 20-acre expansion to the already massive Area15, which was opened in 2020. As Mark Woodbury, chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts put it, “Horror is not just for Halloween anymore at Universal”. This should get any horror enthusiast grinning ear to ear because the seasonal version of Universal Horror Nights has been one of the best film-based attractions around the last decade.

Over the years, they’ve had an endless bloody sea of haunted houses based on their classic Monster catalog featuring Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man, but they’ve also had spooky experiences based on their modern hits like The Black Phone, Freaky, and Chucky. The possibilities are endless with what a year-round Horror Nights would look like. Especially with Blumhouse providing Universal with what seems like a new horror hit every month.

Image via Universal

RELATED: From Dracula to the Mummy, Why Do We Still Love Universal Monsters?

No movie studio has a richer horror library of content than Universal. From the classic era of Monster movies to the more experimental experiences of Blumhouse, nobody gets horror and the genre’s importance better than this iconic studio. That was proven once again this past week with the release of M3GAN. Thanks to a brilliant marketing campaign, moviegoers' new favorite killer doll made $45 million worldwide on only a $12 million budget. However, M3GAN’s only the latest film in a long line of box office successes for Universal. While there’s no release date for this new year-long horror theme park or any idea of what it would look like, you better rest assured that M3GAN will be involved somehow along with her other killer friends like Michael Myers, Chucky, and The Grabber.

While we wait to hear more information about this new Universal horror attraction and what Universal Horror Nights will look like in 2023, you can view the trailers for the studio’s last horror hit, M3GAN, down below, which is killing it in theaters now.