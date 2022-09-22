With the spooky holiday season just around the corner, Bloody Disgusting reports that several classic Universal Monster films will make their way to theaters to thrill audiences this October via Fathom Events. The movies will be presented in two double-features for audiences looking to have a few chills this Halloween.

On October 1, Fathom Events will hold a double-feature presentation of The Mummy, the original film from 1932 that directly inspired the 1999 remake starring Branden Fraser, and The Bride of Frankenstein, considered by many to be one of the best horror films of all time. Both films, starring Boris Karloff, will be screened back-to-back in select theaters. As audiences re-experience the iconic thrills of the classic horror films on the big screen, on October 29, Fathom Events will also be holding a double feature presentation of The Creature From the Black Lagoon, often considered to be the last of the classic Universal Monsters, and The Phantom of the Opera from 1943, starring Claude Rains, in all its technicolor glory.

In addition to the classic Universal Monster films, Fathom Events will also be screening Scream 2 in celebration of its 25th anniversary on October 9 and 10. On October 25, the National Theater Live production of Frankenstein, starring BenedictCumberbatch, will also return to theaters. In time for its 30th anniversary, Bram Stoker's Dracula will also be making its way to the big screen on October 23 and October 27, where fans can revisit the terrifying imagery of the classic flick from Francis Ford Coppola.

The classic Universal Monsters remain a staple of horror history and are among the most iconic films in Universal's catalog. The screening of the movies follows last year's double features from Fathom Events, which included Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, and The Invisible Man. With the second wave of classic horror films making their way to the big screen, fans can re-experience the classic horror movies in a way they never have before. For fans unable to attend the Fathom Events presentation of the classic films, all four movies will be available to purchase in Vol. 2 of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection, which will debut in stunning 4K on October 11.

The Universal Monster films will be screening in select theaters on October 1 and 29. Tickets for the movies are on sale here.