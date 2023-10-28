The Big Picture Edward Van Sloan played a variety of learned monster hunters in Universal horror films, but his roles are often overlooked and flattened by fans and critics.

There are several faces that haunt the first cycle in the Universal horror canon. The men who played the monsters in nearly all those early entries, Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff, are to be expected. Dwight Frye pops up repeatedly as a succession of madmen and henchmen. Valerie Hobson played a few heroines, while poor David Manners played more than a few hapless juvenile heroes. But, if the underwritten, ineffectual young men Manners was saddled with couldn’t do much more than fret, another actor was on hand to provide Universal with effective monster hunters: Edward Van Sloan, who squared off against Count Dracula, Frankenstein’s creation, and Imhotep the mummy across four various horror films.

A Brief History of Edward Van Sloan's Career

Van Sloan came to Universal with Lugosi and Frye for Dracula in 1931, and like them, he saw a long and varied stage career reduced down to what the studio and the genre typed him as. For the American-born Van Sloan, who had just reached his fifties when Hollywood came to call, that meant a succession of elderly European professors who didn’t take kindly to spooks and scientific aberrations. Those professors have ensured him a legacy among fans of classic horror. Yet, that same legacy can often be flattened by fans and critics.

Van Sloan’s Heroes Are Often Lumped Together

Edward Van Sloan’s learned heroes have been treated as interchangeable stoics, foils for the grand melodrama of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. But, a closer look shows them to be a more varied bunch than they appear at first glance, a credit to the writers and directors of Universal horror films and to Van Sloan as an actor. If fans and critics haven’t always given Van Sloan’s horror roles a careful analysis, it’s fair to concede that the man himself didn’t appear wildly enamored with his work in the genre. Van Sloan’s stage career went back to the early 1900s, and he appeared in almost 90 films before going off to a quiet and happy retirement. His was a respectable career, but one that wasn’t the stuff of major stars and intensive press scrutiny.

Van Sloan Wasn't a Fan of 'Dracula' (1931)

Van Sloan left behind just a few memories of his Universal days with fans and relatives in his autumn years. It is Van Sloan who is one of our only sources about Lugosi's ill-fated makeup test for the 1931 Frankenstein, a test he didn’t think much of. He was more complimentary about Lugosi’s work when they both appeared together in the original Broadway run of Dracula. But in a private letter to his family, Van Sloan opined that movies tend to age poorly; therefore, one relative was lucky to avoid a TV airing of Dracula, which he considered terrible to begin with. While many classic film buffs would respectfully disagree in principle on old movies, they might concur with Van Sloan about Dracula specifically. It’s the odd classic that takes a regular critical beating. Van Sloan’s own work in the film is often spared; contemporary and retrospective reviews often single out his Dr. Van Helsing as a comparative high point to Lugosi’s performance, but his roles in subsequent horror films haven’t come in for much praise.

It's not that critics and fans don’t like Van Sloan in Frankenstein or The Mummy. It’s just that, in a common reading of those films, there isn’t much there. Film historian David J. Skal pegged Professor Waldman, Van Sloan’s character in Frankenstein, as a comparable part of “moral authority,” and Rudy Behlmer called the role a “variation” on Van Helsing. Writer-director Bill Condon was harsher, dismissing Professor Waldman as “boring” in comparison to the role of Dr. Pretorius created for the sequel Bride of Frankenstein. Additionally, The Mummy as a whole has been described as a derivative of Dracula with Van Sloan’s Dr. Muller being a box to tick on the list of plot and character elements to be appropriated.

Van Sloan’s Van Helsing Set a Trend for Universal Monster Hunters

That there was an element of formula to the Universal horror films and to Van Sloan’s role in them is undeniable. Dracula was a big hit for the studio, and they wanted to replicate the success. Having a stern, older mortal to challenge the unnatural monsters was evidently seen as part of that formula. However, the idea that Van Sloan’s professors were all essentially Van Helsing under different nom de plumes is an idea more assumed than demonstrated by the films themselves. Take Dr. Van Helsing in Dracula, the foundation of Van Sloan’s string of horror heroes. The part is largely derived from the character as presented in Bram Stoker’s original novel. Van Sloan’s take doesn’t adopt the heavily accented and broken English of Stoker’s doctor or his tendency to use 20 words when one would suit. But, he is a respected doctor and metaphysician who is initially brought into the story to investigate what other characters deem an obscure issue of the blood. The fact that Van Helsing is open to the possibility of vampires is what lets him recognize that one is afoot in London, and it’s his acceptance of the supernatural and its antidotes that lets him mount an effective defense against Dracula.

Once he enters the story as protector and mentor, Van Helsing adopts a paternal attitude toward the rest of the cast, which borders on condescending at times. He talks to all of them, but particularly to Jonathan Harker (Manners) and Mina (Helen Chandler) as if they were helpless children in need of guidance. This has some basis in the novel, but it is played up by Van Sloan in the film, suiting the adaptation and his own interpretation of the part. This paternalism is also a marked contrast to the way the good doctor interacts with his nemesis. In his scenes with Lugosi’s Dracula, Van Helsing cycles through many moods. At times, he’s respectful and cagey. At others, he’s sly, almost mocking, in the moments where he can get one up on the Count. When Van Helsing threatens to stake Dracula, his eyes bulge and a grin curls at his lips, and he has a deliciously smug flourish in his presentation of a crucifix at the end of their most intense confrontation.

This personal dimension to the battle between monster and monster hunter, not present in Stoker but introduced to the film by way of the Broadway stage play, has carried through subsequent adaptations of Dracula, but later interpretations of Van Helsing have rarely followed Van Sloan’s lead here. Peter Cushing and Lawrence Olivier never played the character as taking a private, sick sense of glee in the challenge of fending off a vampire. On the other hand, Francis Ford Coppola and Anthony Hopkins cranked that element up in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Ultimately, Van Helsing’s not-so-secret delight in fighting Dracula isn’t nearly as effective when it’s a dominant element rather than a quiet note nestled in an otherwise genteel and supportive caretaker. Those details of Van Sloan’s performance aren’t often commented on, but they greatly enrich his take on Van Helsing and on Dracula. They are also, notably, not details he (nor his writers and directors) carried into other Universal horrors.

Universal’s Monster Hunters Were a Varied Bunch

Van Sloan’s next horror assignment after Dracula was Frankenstein, which released the same year. His casting as Dr. Waldman was almost certainly because of Van Helsing. However, despite Skal and Behlmer’s assertions, the two characters are quite distinct and the roles they play within their respective stories are very different. For one thing, Waldman isn’t an outsider brought in from across the sea to assess a problem. He’s Henry Frankenstein’s (Colin Clive) friend and former teacher with a part to play in village life. He’s no expert on the occult or on obscure diseases, but is instead a teacher at the university Frankenstein has fled from (presumably of anatomy or biology). A more crucial difference is that, unlike his Van Helsing, Van Sloan’s Waldman is not on hand to understand the macabre and unnatural events unfolding around him, but instead to dogmatically condemn them. He exhibits no secret delight in Frankenstein’s efforts to create life. Indeed, it’s Waldman’s opposition to the very idea of such an experiment that helps drive Frankenstein to work alone. Waldman allows for no possibility that Frankenstein’s creation could be anything other than a monster, repeatedly calling for its destruction even before anything goes awry.

Of course, the 1931 Frankenstein introduced a poison pill by way of a criminal brain into the creature’s make-up, justifying some of Waldman’s protests. But, the character is a much colder and less endearing presence than Van Sloan’s Van Helsing. Adjustments to the actor’s physical appearance (slicked hair instead of a crew cut, no round friendly glasses to take the edge off his glares) subtly make him a harsher man than Van Helsing, and it’s hard not to see his inflexibility as an (unintentionally) evil force driving creator and creation apart. It also makes it hard to sympathize when Waldman, unlike Van Sloan's other scientists, dies at the hands of the creature.

The Mummy, which in fact bears only a slight resemblance to Dracula in the plot, probably comes the closest to treating Van Sloan as an ingredient in a formula. His character, Dr. Muller, is in the movie to provide the otherwise lost and pathetic heroes the exposition, advice, and limited protection against Karloff’s Imhotep, in a more perfunctory manner than in Dracula or Frankenstein. However, even here the script and the actor find ways to set Muller apart. He’s the only one of Van Sloan’s doctors who is engaged in his regular line of work throughout the story. Muller isn’t an expert in another field pulled by circumstance into an encounter with Egyptian curses—he really is a doctor who specializes in the occult. Instead of Van Helsing’s slightly patronizing manner with his charges, Muller is stoic and sometimes stern with the hapless victims he needs to protect, though never as blindly so as Waldman. In his personal confrontations with Karloff’s Imhotep, Van Sloan plays Muller as confident but grim, taking no joy in the work he must do.

Perhaps these differences do amount to variations on a theme, as Behlmer put it, but variety is important. For classic films as well-known as Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy, looking past the most well-known elements and easy interpretations to get at the fine detail shows the subtle work done by performers like Edward Van Sloan to bring their characters to life and set them apart from one another. It is also a great way to get a fresh experience of the movies and Van Sloan, who provided such variety in greater measure than many—perhaps even himself—have tended to give him credit for.