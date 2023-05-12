Universal Studios is once again trying to make a statement with monster cinema, as they have set a release date for a star-studded horrifying story. According to Deadline, the creepy film with a hidden plot will crawl its way to the big screen on April 19, 2024. While that doesn't put the new story in the traditional spooky season corridor, a spring release date has done wonders for medium-sized productions, ramping up the audience's excitement right before the summer season kicks off. In about a year's time, prepare to be thrilled as Universal brings a breath of fresh air to another of their iconic creatures.

Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud and Will Catlett are joining the cast of the upcoming movie, setting them up to meet their fate when they come face.to-face with the still undefined monster. Given how vast the studio's catalog is, it's hard to predict just which creature will emerge from the darkness to face the new characters. The cast of the upcoming project already included names such as Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens, all performing under the direction of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known as Radio Silence. With the release not being too distant, it can't be long before Universal reveals more details about the movie.

Newton was recently seen in this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she played Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter, Cassie. The new project would mark a distinct change of pace for her career, going from a superhero blockbuster to a more intimate monster story. The upcoming film will also be fresh terrain to explore for Angus Cloud, who is famous for his performance as Fezco in HBO's hit teenage drama, Euphoria. Both young actors are looking to spice up their filmography with a monster movie, giving them the opportunity to deliver striking, memorable performances.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Dan Stevens to Star Opposite Melissa Barrera in Mysterious Universal Monster Movie

Universal's Complicated Monster History

There's no denying that the studio changed horror cinema forever, with classics such as Creature From the Black Lagoon. However, recent attempts at giving new glory to Universal's monster legacy have been unsuccessful. Just a few years ago, the studio attempted to start a Dark Universe of interconnected stories, with a reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise. The film was a massive disappointment both critically and at the box office, convincing the studio that their strategy wouldn't work with audiences. However, new projects like the one that will hit the big screen next spring could quickly change that.

While you wait for more details regarding Universal's mystery monster movie, which arrives on April 19, 2024, you can check out the trailer for their latest horror story, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, below: