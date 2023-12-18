The Big Picture Universal Pictures' untitled monster thriller from Radio Silence has wrapped production and is set to release on April 19, 2024.

Alisha Weir, part of the cast, shared images from the wrap party on Instagram and expressed excitement for the movie.

The project, previously rumored to be titled Dracula's Daughter, will follow a group of kidnappers who regret their actions when they discover one of the teens is the offspring of a bloodthirsty Count.

Studios and the creative minds behind lots of projects, prefer to keep details of their works private — at least till they make it to debut of course. Universal Pictures' latest monster thriller is well and truly part of this pact of secrecy. However, despite being untitled, production has wrapped for the movie which already has a spring 2024 release date. The film comes from the staple of Radio Silence, the Scream 6 filmmaking team comprising directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet.

News of the production wrap comes via Alisha Weir's Instagram — Weir is part of the thriller's cast. "The best night with the best people. I can’t wait for everyone to see this amazing movie," Weir wrote as a caption to a post that contained several images of cast and crew members at the wrap party. Aside from Weir, Radio Silence has brought together a stellar pack for this thriller, which includes Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, and Kevin Durand. Earlier this year, that quartet saw more additions with the likes of Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, and Will Catlett joining the cast. Scream 6 directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet will see the untitled monster thriller release on April 19, 2024.

Screenplay for the film is written by Stephen Shields with Radio Silence collaborator Guy Busick credited with revisions. While Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett helm the project, Scream producer Chad Villella will be serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt. As previously mentioned, plot details have been shrouded in secrecy, however, it is reported that the project was at one point titled Dracula’s Daughter. The story will follow a group of kidnappers who abduct several teens and soon come to regret it. Not because of the long arm of the law, but they soon realize that one of the teens is the bloodthirsty Count's offspring. Woe unto those poor kidnappers it has to be said.

Radio Silence Has the Needed Credibility

While it remains to be seen if Radio Silence's Universal monster thriller will persist with the idea of Dracula's daughter in distress, it should fit squarely into the premise for many of Radio Silence's previous projects. Besides being behind 2022's Scream, and the smash hit follow-up Scream 6, the creative team's credits also include Ready or Not. All three projects have one thing in common — horror with strong female protagonists. The 2019 film follows a newly-wed bride who dishes out deadly punishment to her murderous in-laws. The most recent Scream projects also boast strong characters, including Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter.

Radio Silence's Universal Monster movie will premiere on April 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more details. Scream 6 is available to stream on Paramount+ and check out Weir's post below.

