Some of Universal's Classic Monster movies are among the greatest horror films of all time. These iconic black-and-white motion pictures have become ingrained in pop culture and are constantly referenced and celebrated, becoming highly influential in the horror genre. They're a collection of cinematic art full of memorable scenes and characters with some of the most powerful performances in the genre.

At the heart of what made these classic films so memorable were the fantastic performances of the talented actors who starred in them. It was these brilliant performers who gave life to cinema's greatest monsters, and some even reprised their roles in later installments. Over the years, these titans of the silver screen have become icons of the horror genre and continue to be praised for their dedication to their roles.

10 Elsa Lanchester

Image via Universal Pictures

Two-time Oscar nominee Elsa Lanchester made a name for herself over a long fifty-five-year acting career. Her filmography includes such classic hits as Witness for the Prosecution, Mary Poppins, and Murder by Death. However, many horror fans often remember her best as the titular Bride from James Whale's 1935 Bride of Frankenstein.

Though the Bride doesn't appear until the final act, once she makes her entrance, Lanchester owns the scene. Her elegant performance and memorable look became a definite highlight of the film, proving she was well worth the wait. Reportedly, Lanchester based her performance and the character's unique hissing sounds on swans she studied in a park. All these exciting additions she brought to the role created an iconic character and one of the best female monsters in horror history.

9 Abbott and Costello

Comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello rank amongst some of the funniest performers of the 20th century. Appearing in thirty-eight films together, the pair entertained and kept audiences laughing thanks to their fast-paced slapstick routines and burlesque humor. They also blended their comedy with different genres, even taking their performances and funny characters and placing them into a horror film.

Abbott and Costello highly influenced the horror-comedy, blending their lighthearted humor with the dark, gothic settings of Universal's monster films. Their first attempt at this crossover, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, was a box office success, proving that this formula could work and leading the two to meet other classic monsters, including The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and The Mummy.

8 Colin Clive

Image via Universal Pictures

Fans of the original 1931 Frankenstein will never forget hearing the iconic line "It's Alive! It's Alive!" by the talented English stage and film actor Colin Clive. Though only having nineteen films to his credit, Clive has become an icon of the Universal Monsters era and cemented his legacy by playing the fictional scientist Dr. Henry Frankenstein.

Clive would reprise his role as Henry in the equally impressive sequel, Bride of Frankenstein, playing a more humbled and less reckless version of the doctor. Unfortunately, Clive passed away at just thirty-seven years old. Despite his tragic passing, his terrific performance in the two Universal Frankenstein films ensured his acting talents would never be forgotten.

7 Dwight Frye

Image via Universal Pictures

Although he mostly played supporting roles, American actor Dwight Frye stole the show whenever he appeared on-screen. Best known for his unhinged sidekick roles in classic Universal monster films, Frye has garnered more recognition recently. He was praised for his versatility and enthusiasm when playing his deluded characters.

Whether playing the unstable bug-eating Renfield in 1931's Dracula or robbing graves as the hunchbacked assistant Fritz in Frankenstein, Frye has given some genuinely iconic performances. Though he sadly passed away early in his career from a sudden heart attack at just 44, his roles in several of these great Universal monster films are still remembered and remain influential today.

6 Edward Van Sloan

Best known for playing the famous vampire hunter Professor Van Helsing in Tod Browning's Dracula, Edward Van Sloan appeared in several iconic Universal films. His work includes The Mummy, Frankenstein, and the underrated Dracula's Daughter. Usually playing a heroic doctor or a helpful ally, Van Sloan's characters were always brave fighters who remained steadfast in the face of danger.

Van Sloan was perfect at giving grounded performances. His characters were always effortless, and it was easy for audiences to believe in what he was saying. He also famously appeared before the opening credits for Frankenstein, addressing the audience and warning them about the disturbing and frightening imagery that was about to occur. It's an iconic opening scene that perfectly builds up the suspense and anticipation for the film, all thanks to Van Sloan's credibility.

5 Lon Chaney Jr.

After the tragic passing of his famous father, Lon Chaney, in 1930, Creighton Tull Chaney took on the stage name of "Lon Chaney Jr." and began his long and memorable career as an in-demand monster actor. Known for his intimidating height and build, Chaney Jr. would become the only actor to play four of the most famous Universal monsters.

Best known for his iconic performance as the tragic Larry Talbot in 1941's The Wolf Man, Chaney would reprise the role four more times. He became so great at playing monsters that he was cast as the unstoppable Kharis in three The Mummy installments, took on the part of the Frankenstein monster in The Ghost of Frankenstein, and played Count Alucard in Son of Dracula. To date, he's among the few actors, along with Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee, to play the most classic monsters on film.

4 Claude Rains

Image via Universal

With an acting career spanning seven decades, Claude Rains became best known for his involvement in several acclaimed films, including Best Picture winners like Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia. Usually playing supporting roles later in life, he first broke into the industry with his American debut in the film adaptation of H.G Wells' The Invisible Man, playing Jack Griffin, arguably the most wicked of the Universal monsters.

Rains developed his deep, husky speaking voice after sustaining damage to his vocal cords from an injury during his service in WW1. Eventually, he learned to create his now recognizable speech, which helped him secure his role as Griffin - the character needed to have a powerful voice because he would be unseen for much of the film's runtime. A four-time Oscar nominee, Rains' standing has only increased in recent years.

3 Lon Chaney

Lon Chaney, the Man of a Thousand Faces, created an illustrious career as a talented performer and makeup artist during the golden age of silent films. His exceptional skills at applying makeup to change his appearance eventually earned him his nickname and an enduring reputation. Appearing in over 100 films, he was best known for playing tragic characters, most notably as the hunchback Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame and as the haunting Phantom in 1925's The Phantom of the Opera.

As the son of two deaf parents, Chaney became accustomed to using body language and facial expressions to convey his emotions, which immensely helped him on stage and in front of the camera. Not afraid to take on physically challenging roles, Chaney shocked and wowed audiences with his versatility, bringing something new to every different role he played, not just in the horror genre.

2 Boris Karloff

Image via Universal Pictures

When he first appeared as the monster in James Whale's original Frankenstein, Boris Karloff instantly secured his status as a horror legend. Aided by legendary artist Jack P. Pierce's great makeup effects, Karloff gave a tremendously physical performance in a very demanding role, enduring constant hours in the makeup chair and wearing heavy platform shoes to bring the monster to life. His hard work eventually paid off, as his iconic look has become one of the most recognized in cinematic history.

Born as William Henry Pratt, Karloff later changed it to make it appear more exotic when becoming an accomplished theater actor. He made over 81 films before landing the role of The Monster in Whale's film. Karloff appeared in other Universal horror movies, notably The Mummy and The Black Cat; however, Frankenstein remains his most iconic performance, with the actor creating one of pop culture's most enduring and beloved characters.

1 Bela Lugosi

Image via Universal Pictures

Austria-Hungarian character actor Béla Ferenc Dezsö Blaskó, better known as Bela Lugosi, went from being a World War I veteran immigrating to the US to becoming a successful theater actor and eventual star. After playing the iconic Count Dracula in the Broadway stage production of Bram Stoker's eponymous novel, Lugosi reprised the role in Universal's pre-Code horror film. His performance is often considered the definitive version of Count Dracula despite some impressive competition in later years.

Lugosi would appear in fifteen more Universal films, even starring opposite fellow horror icon Boris Karloff in classics like The Black Cat, The Raven, and Son of Frankenstein. He even played The Monster in 1943's Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man. Though his later career suffered due to blacklisting and financial troubles, Lugosi's legacy as a memorable figure of the horror genre lives on as the actor most audiences envision when considering the classic Universal Monsters.

NEXT: The 25 Best Gothic Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked