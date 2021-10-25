'Dracula,' 'Frankenstein,' 'The Invisible Man,' and 'The Wolf Man' are now available on 4K!

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri highlight the new My Lists feature in Movies Anywhere by celebrating the release of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man on 4K for the very first time.

Image via Universal

The Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection features four of the most iconic monsters in film and pop culture history including Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein, Claude Rains’ Invisible Man and Lon Chaney Jr.’s Wolf Man. Find out which of the four is Coy and Perri’s favorite and hear all about the standout qualities of each that ensure they still play exceptionally well to this day -- even 90 years after release in Frankenstein and Dracula’s case!

On top of that, pay close attention to this episode of Collider Movie Club to find out how you can win a digital code for all four films on 4K on Movies Anywhere.

Image via Universal

