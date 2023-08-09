The Big Picture Get ready for a horror movie marathon with the new Universal Monsters 4K set coming to Blu-ray in October.

The Universal Monsters have had a lasting impact on film history. Celebrate their legacy with this incredible collection.

Mark your calendars for October 3, 2023, and pre-order the set now for $129.99.

It’s almost the best time of year for horror fans. Halloween is right around the spooky corner, meaning many horror movie marathons are soon to follow. It wouldn’t be a real scary marathon without the classic Universal Monsters and now a new 4K set including the series core films is releasing this October.

The latest eight-disc set includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein, The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), The Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon. Basically, this special edition combines the first two 4K volumes that Universal released in recent years. That means all the previous special features for each film are also available in this collection. This includes the Spanish version of Dracula, archives for each film, commentary tracks, and production photos for films like Invisible Man and Black Lagoon. However, what separates this from previous releases is the large book-style packaging. Each film has a dedicated page with its original poster, a summary, and some stunning original artwork. The front cover is also horrifically breathtaking, combining all the Universal Monsters into one ghastly beast.

Boris Karloff’s Monster, Lon Chaney Jr.'s Wolf Man, Ricou Browning’s Creature, Elsa Lanchester’s Bride, and Claude Rains’ Invisible Man are all wonderfully celebrated in this new set. The films’ various iconic logos are even bursting from cinema’s most fearsome creatures. Check out the images of the collection below.

The Legacy of the Universal Monsters

The Universal Monsters aren’t only important for the horror genre, they have left such a lasting mark on film history in general. The 1930s and 40s were the beginning of the sound era. This shared universe was what got moviegoers into this new bombastic format. The gothic visuals, the iconic lines of dialogue, the authentic acting, and the sweeping orchestral scores. There’s still nothing like it to this day and films like Bride of Frankenstein, Invisible Man, and Wolf Man remain some of the best horror stories ever made. This set is such an amazing way to celebrate these monsters’ continuing legacy, especially since Invisible Man and Phantom are celebrating their 90th and 80th anniversaries respectively this year.

When Does Universal Monster’s New 4K Set Release?

This 4K set releases on October 3, 2023, for $129.99. You can pre-order it now on Amazon. Watch the trailer for Frankenstein down below.