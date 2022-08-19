Halloween is quickly sneaking up on us which means it’s almost time for us to watch our favorite horror classics. While some fans think of films like Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street when the genre comes up in a conversation, more so than Michal Myers or Freddy Kruger, the Universal Monsters have been a staple of the Halloween season for almost a century. Now with the spooky holiday right around the corner, this prolific studio is preparing to release their Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Volume 2 set on October 11.

According to the Physical Media Connoisseur on Twitter, the set will include four classic films. The Mummy(1932), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Creature From the Black Lagoon. While not as exciting of a line-up when compared to their Volume 1 set which featured Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and The Invisible Man, Vol. 2 is sure to get many hardcore horror fans excited. For one The Bride of Frankenstein to this day is one of the best horror films and sequels ever made. Director James Whale took the stellar foundations of the gothic original and, from the creepy atmosphere to the brilliant performances, perfected every last aspect of it. Frankenstein may be the more classic film with all the iconic lines, but Bride is better in every conceivable way.

Then there’s The Mummy which is such a different film then what we think of whenever this classic monster is brought up. Boris Karloff, who is better known for playing Frankenstein, is not your typical toilet paper Mummy in this 1932 original. He has more in common with Michael Myers and Karloff brilliantly plays the role like a slasher villain. Long before the days of Black Christmas, Psycho, and Halloween, The Mummy was a horror thriller/pseudo-slasher that was ahead of its time.

The Phantom of the Opera and The Creature From the Black Lagoon are probably the least publicly consumed of this upcoming set. While the 1925 silent era version of Phantom is arguably the most iconic version of this classic story, Universal’s 1943 adaptation still has a lot to offer as it was one of the first films after The Wizard of Oz to use Technicolor. That helped make the horror pop even more. Finally, Creature From the Black Lagoon is just your classic creature feature B-movie that helped shape this sub-genre for years to come. In particular the underwater sections of the film were so ahead of its time and still hold up today.

That’s why it's so great that these films are coming to 4K for the very first time. Certain films in this new collection may not be as memorable or iconic as the bona fide classics found in Universal’s Vol. 1 set; these four films are still such an important part of horror history. There’s no price point for the set yet as it hasn’t been officially announced, but given that Vol. 1 released at around $80, it’s a safe bet that Vol. 2 will be roughly the same price. It’s so great that Universal is taking the time to restore their classic monster films and hopefully these volumes will be a yearly Halloween treat. Other classics like Son of Frankenstein and Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man deserve the same treatment.

While we wait to do the monster mash on October 11, you can stream Universal’s classic monster films in its entirety on Peacock now. You can also buy Vol. 1 of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection 4K set on Amazon now.